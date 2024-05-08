Softball opens A-10 tournament against UMass on Wednesday





BRONX, NY Their quest for the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship begins Wednesday afternoon as No. 4 Fordham University softball takes on No. 5 UMass from the friendly confines of the Bahoshy Softball Complex at noon. Grant DelVecchio and Faith Cain will get the call for the entire slate of tournament games airing live on ESPN+. Top of the Order After a 53-game regular season, its most games played since 2019, Fordham enters this year's A-10 Tournament 25-27-1 with a 15-11 record in conference play, making five of nine series wins.

The Rams earned the No. 4 seed after the final two days of regular season action, with the Rams playing the middle game of a three-game set at Loyola Chicago last weekend.

With 55 hits in 2024, Bailey Enoch leads the Rams in hits and runs scored with 42, while walking 24, the most of any Fordham player, and enters the weekend with a slash line of .323/.593/.416.

One of the best hitters in the country, Sydney Wells has launched a team-best 11 home runs on the year while leading the team and the entire A-10 with 47 RBIs, nearly double the team's next best mark, while slashing .303/.652/.406 .

Nele Nogay has scattered 51 hits and scored 27 times this year while leading the team with a .340 batting average and 22 stolen bases in 24 attempts. Honorees at all conferences A quartet of Rams brought home First Team All-Conference honors as outfielders on Tuesday afternoon Bailey Enoch And Nele Nogay were selected alongside catchers Sydney Wells And Nicki Sudall with Sudall claiming her distinction at the Designated Player position. National Leaders Fordham enters the playoffs having racked up 90 doubles as a team. This is only the third time in program history that the Rams have reached that mark and recorded the fifth-most doubles in all of Division I.

With 155 walks per year, the Rams rank 81st in the nation and fourth in the A-10.

The Rams also rank second in the A-10 and 100th in the nation with a slugging percentage of .422.

Averaging a home run in virtually every other game, Fordham has hit 29 dingers this year and ranks second in the A-10 at 0.55 per game.

In a plethora of other categories, the Rams rank fourth in the A-10 in shutouts (5), scoring (4.55 runs per game), on-base percentage (.358) and fielding percentage (.962). Ramily Rockstars Wells is the A-10 leader in total RBIs with 47, ranks 64th in the nation and 35th in the nation with 1.04 RBIs per game

She ranks 98th in the nation with 11 home runs and second best in the league, she also ranks second in slugging percentage at .652, and fourth in the conference with 13 doubles on the year.

A hitting, walking and base-stealing threat that you can't ignore Nele Nogay who leads the team with 22 stolen bases in 24 attempts, third best in the A-10 and 48th best in all of Division I.

Teams average just 5.73 hits per seven innings, Devon Miller has lit it up from the circle again this season, finishing third in the A-10 in that category despite being third in the league in innings at 146.2.

Miller also ranks second in the conference with 129 strikeouts, which ranks 84th in Division I. Digging for two All season long, the Rams have stepped up their game when it comes to extra bases, and doubles in particular, as Fordham enters the week ranked fifth out of 296 Division I schools in doubles, with 90 as a team, and 10th in the country in doubles. doubles per game, an average of 1.70 per game.

The Rams now have the third most doubles of any team in program history, and are less than ten away from breaking the 2008 single-season record of 97.

That statistic doesn't come from one source, but from a diversified group that sees three of the top four spots in the A-10 for total doubles, each capped by a Fordham Ram.

Gianna Sarlo leads the team and the A-10 with 17 doubles, ranking 23rd best nationally, while Enoch is second in the league and 47th in the nation with 15. Just behind them is Wells with 13 doubles on the year and is ranked 103rd in the country. Next stop The winner of Wednesday's game will face top-seeded Dayton to open the second day of action Thursday at noon at Bahoshy Field.

The loser of the match will play in an elimination match against the loser of game two on Wednesday at 5:00 PM

For the latest updates on the Rams' playoff run, stay tuned to FordhamSports.com and Fordham Softball's social channels.

