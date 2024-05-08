Cricket World Cup: Black Caps and White Ferns matches will be shown on Sky Sport





Kane Williamson leads the Black Caps team during the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-final. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi cricket fans can watch the Black Caps and White Ferns chase silverware over the next five years on Sky Sport. The broadcaster and the International Cricket Council have announced a new deal that will see Sky be the exclusive New Zealand home for all ICC men's and women's events until the end of 2028. Under the new partnership, Sky will broadcast 16 international events including ODI World Cups, T20 World Cups, Champions Trophies, World Test Championship finals and Under-19 World Cups. The first of these events begins in June with the Men's T20 World Cup, hosted in the United States and West Indies. The Black Caps start the tournament in a group with the West Indies, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and Uganda. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. This will be followed by the women's tournament in October in Bangladesh, where the White Ferns will face Australia, India, Pakistan and a qualifying country. The deal – which the No limits review show after all Black Caps matches – extends to the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2028. We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sky Sport, said ICC CEO Geoff Allardice. With the Men's T20 World Cup taking place next month, we are delighted to add Sky to our roster of broadcast partners ahead of the biggest World Cup ever. Sky Chief Content and Commercial Officer Jonny Errington said Sky was delighted to renew its relationship with the ICC. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. We know our customers appreciate being able to watch the best of international cricket from around the world, so it's great to be able to add another chapter to our long-standing relationship. TVNZ owns the broadcast rights to domestic and domestic international matches in New Zealand until 2026, having inherited the deal following the demise of Spark Sport. Related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/cricket/black-caps/black-caps-and-white-ferns-cricket-world-cup-matches-to-screen-on-sky-sport/5URFSMGMMJCUBAIPGRYAJPXTTE/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos