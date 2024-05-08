Analyzing Alabama footballs improved the roster after spring training and transfers

Alabama Football ended the spring transfer window with a few surprises. The Tide seemingly solved its competitive woes with a major transfer, returning a promising freshman and then losing a contender for the starting center job.

Still, UA's current and former coaches think Alabama is poised to improve this fall. Nick Saban was happy with the continuity of the grid. Kalen DeBoer noted that the team has not finished filling the few scholarships it has left and will continue to host visiting players. But as in years past, portal departures could have more impact on the UA's depth than on the first team.

With final exams over and the spring portal closed, the Tide can still add players who entered before April 31. Here's a look at Alabama's position groups.

Offence

Quarterback: Jalen Milroe

Booking: Ty Simpson; Dylan Lonergan; Austin Mack

Perhaps a surprise that there were no more transfers after Eli Holstein's departure to Pitt, but this group remains strong with plenty of intrigue for the future. Milroe will likely retain the starting role even after Simpson's strong spring. The dual-threat ability that Milroe possesses could shine in a DeBoer scheme. His ability to play big was evident during an early toss to Germie Bernard on A-Day. With first-round projections, Milroe will likely be the UA engine on offense again.

Wide receivers: Germie Bernard, Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice

Reserves: Ryan Williams, Caleb Odom, Cole Adams; Emmanuel Henderson, Jaren Hamilton

There is a mix of veterans and underclassmen potential in the pass-catching group. Bernard was about to take a step up at UW with Rome Odunze and Jalynn Polk, DeBoer's pair of 1,000-yard receivers, heading to the pros. Instead, the explosive Bernard could be a major threat to Milroe. DeBoer seems eager to get Law the ball in a variety of ways and Prentice has been reliable in his two seasons.

Odom's size and catch radius made him a talking point in spring camp, which further intrigued the group. Williams will also enter Tuscaloosa as one of the more hyped freshman players in recent history. It's up to coach Jamarcus Shephard to maximize his skills.

Alabama Wide Receiver Germie Bernard (5) during A-Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Crimson Tide photos / UA Athletics

Tight ends: CJ Dipper

Reserves: Robbie Ouzts, Danny Lewis Jr.; Josh Cuevas, Ty Lockwood

Running backs: Jam Miller, Judge Haynes

Booking: Richard Young; Daniel Hill, Kevin Riley

For the second year in a row, the running back room may be the deepest in the Tides. The rotation was ultimately shortened due to pass protection issues, which could come into play again this fall with the arrival of two more freshmen, Hill and Riley. But between Miller and Haynes, the Tide has a chance to surpass the 4.3 yards per game it averaged. 2023.

Line: Kadyn Proctor, Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts, Wilkin Formby

Reserves: Elijah Pritchett, Olaus Alinen, Naquil Betrand, Roq Montgomery, Miles McVay

Proctor's return is the story of the spring. He brings stability and familiarity next to Booker on Milroes' blind side. Proctor adds depth to the tackle unit that needs another starter at right tackle. DeBoer has talked about wanting to add depth (even if only for practice reps) and that is likely even more so with the departure of James Brockermeyer.

Brockermeyer and Brailsford were involved in a battle for the starting center that seemed to be going Brockermeyer's way; Brailsford spent part of the spring away from the team, watching A-Day from the sidelines without a uniform. Even if Brailsford returns as expected, UA will need a backup snapper. Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has said the Tide trains every lineman to break during the spring.

Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, 30, celebrates after an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)AP

Defense

Linebackers: Deontae Lawson, Jihad Campbell

Reserves: Justin Jefferson, Jeremiah Alexander; Justin Okoronkwo, Sterling Dixon

With two returning starters, Lawson and Campball can build strong sophomore seasons. Lawson practiced with the new one-way helmet receiver and will relay plays to teammates during games. Alexander continued his transition from edge to interior linebacker. Okoronkwo had 11 tackles for the team in the spring game.

Subordinate: Morgen Jackson, Zabien Brown, Malachi Moore, Keon Sabb, DeVonta Smith (Husky)

Reserves: Cameron Howard (Husky), Jahlil Hurley, Zavier Mincey, Jaylen Mbakwe, Bray Hubbard, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., Red Morgan (Husky)

Three transfers have been made in the defensive backroom this season and more may be in the pipeline. With five, if not more, defensive backs on the field at any given time, Alabama will likely have to rely on at least one of its freshmen at some point. Smith, Howard and Morgan are the huskies in Wommack's plan. UA fans should recognize that this is the STAR position of the Sabans defense, a defensive back near the line of scrimmage.

Line: Tim Keenan III, Tim Smith, Jehiem Oatis, Quandarrius Robinson (Wolf)

Reserves: Jah-Marien Latham, Damon Payne Jr., James Smith, Keanu Koht (Wolf); LT Overton, Keon Keeley, Hunter Osborne, Qua Russaw (Wolf), Yhonzae Pierre (Wolf)

UA's defensive adjustments continue in the trenches, where edge rushers are now wolves and bigger defensive lineman-end hybrids operate like bandits. It's unclear if Alabama will have a large gang of bandits to clog rushing lanes. But there should be enough between Robinson, Koht, Russaw and Pieree to put pressure on the quarterback.

Special teams

Place kicker: Graham Nicholson; Conor Talty

Punter: James Burnip

Long snapper: Kneeland Hibbett

Returners: Kendrick Law, Germie Bernard

Before a kicking competition could extend into the fall, Alabama acquired its top kicker in the transfer portal. Nicholson is the reigning Lou Groza Award winner and missed three kicks in 65 attempts (two extra points, one field goal) a season ago. Will Reichard gave the Tide stability for five years and now Nicholson is likely to extend that streak.

Nick Alvarez is a reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter@nick_a_alvarezor email him[email protected].