Sports
Analyzing Alabama footballs improved the roster after spring training and transfers
Alabama Football ended the spring transfer window with a few surprises. The Tide seemingly solved its competitive woes with a major transfer, returning a promising freshman and then losing a contender for the starting center job.
Still, UA's current and former coaches think Alabama is poised to improve this fall. Nick Saban was happy with the continuity of the grid. Kalen DeBoer noted that the team has not finished filling the few scholarships it has left and will continue to host visiting players. But as in years past, portal departures could have more impact on the UA's depth than on the first team.
With final exams over and the spring portal closed, the Tide can still add players who entered before April 31. Here's a look at Alabama's position groups.
Offence
Quarterback: Jalen Milroe
Booking: Ty Simpson; Dylan Lonergan; Austin Mack
Perhaps a surprise that there were no more transfers after Eli Holstein's departure to Pitt, but this group remains strong with plenty of intrigue for the future. Milroe will likely retain the starting role even after Simpson's strong spring. The dual-threat ability that Milroe possesses could shine in a DeBoer scheme. His ability to play big was evident during an early toss to Germie Bernard on A-Day. With first-round projections, Milroe will likely be the UA engine on offense again.
Wide receivers: Germie Bernard, Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice
Reserves: Ryan Williams, Caleb Odom, Cole Adams; Emmanuel Henderson, Jaren Hamilton
There is a mix of veterans and underclassmen potential in the pass-catching group. Bernard was about to take a step up at UW with Rome Odunze and Jalynn Polk, DeBoer's pair of 1,000-yard receivers, heading to the pros. Instead, the explosive Bernard could be a major threat to Milroe. DeBoer seems eager to get Law the ball in a variety of ways and Prentice has been reliable in his two seasons.
Odom's size and catch radius made him a talking point in spring camp, which further intrigued the group. Williams will also enter Tuscaloosa as one of the more hyped freshman players in recent history. It's up to coach Jamarcus Shephard to maximize his skills.
Tight ends: CJ Dipper
Reserves: Robbie Ouzts, Danny Lewis Jr.; Josh Cuevas, Ty Lockwood
Running backs: Jam Miller, Judge Haynes
Booking: Richard Young; Daniel Hill, Kevin Riley
For the second year in a row, the running back room may be the deepest in the Tides. The rotation was ultimately shortened due to pass protection issues, which could come into play again this fall with the arrival of two more freshmen, Hill and Riley. But between Miller and Haynes, the Tide has a chance to surpass the 4.3 yards per game it averaged. 2023.
Line: Kadyn Proctor, Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts, Wilkin Formby
Reserves: Elijah Pritchett, Olaus Alinen, Naquil Betrand, Roq Montgomery, Miles McVay
Proctor's return is the story of the spring. He brings stability and familiarity next to Booker on Milroes' blind side. Proctor adds depth to the tackle unit that needs another starter at right tackle. DeBoer has talked about wanting to add depth (even if only for practice reps) and that is likely even more so with the departure of James Brockermeyer.
Brockermeyer and Brailsford were involved in a battle for the starting center that seemed to be going Brockermeyer's way; Brailsford spent part of the spring away from the team, watching A-Day from the sidelines without a uniform. Even if Brailsford returns as expected, UA will need a backup snapper. Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has said the Tide trains every lineman to break during the spring.
Defense
Linebackers: Deontae Lawson, Jihad Campbell
Reserves: Justin Jefferson, Jeremiah Alexander; Justin Okoronkwo, Sterling Dixon
With two returning starters, Lawson and Campball can build strong sophomore seasons. Lawson practiced with the new one-way helmet receiver and will relay plays to teammates during games. Alexander continued his transition from edge to interior linebacker. Okoronkwo had 11 tackles for the team in the spring game.
Subordinate: Morgen Jackson, Zabien Brown, Malachi Moore, Keon Sabb, DeVonta Smith (Husky)
Reserves: Cameron Howard (Husky), Jahlil Hurley, Zavier Mincey, Jaylen Mbakwe, Bray Hubbard, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., Red Morgan (Husky)
Three transfers have been made in the defensive backroom this season and more may be in the pipeline. With five, if not more, defensive backs on the field at any given time, Alabama will likely have to rely on at least one of its freshmen at some point. Smith, Howard and Morgan are the huskies in Wommack's plan. UA fans should recognize that this is the STAR position of the Sabans defense, a defensive back near the line of scrimmage.
Line: Tim Keenan III, Tim Smith, Jehiem Oatis, Quandarrius Robinson (Wolf)
Reserves: Jah-Marien Latham, Damon Payne Jr., James Smith, Keanu Koht (Wolf); LT Overton, Keon Keeley, Hunter Osborne, Qua Russaw (Wolf), Yhonzae Pierre (Wolf)
UA's defensive adjustments continue in the trenches, where edge rushers are now wolves and bigger defensive lineman-end hybrids operate like bandits. It's unclear if Alabama will have a large gang of bandits to clog rushing lanes. But there should be enough between Robinson, Koht, Russaw and Pieree to put pressure on the quarterback.
Special teams
Place kicker: Graham Nicholson; Conor Talty
Punter: James Burnip
Long snapper: Kneeland Hibbett
Returners: Kendrick Law, Germie Bernard
Before a kicking competition could extend into the fall, Alabama acquired its top kicker in the transfer portal. Nicholson is the reigning Lou Groza Award winner and missed three kicks in 65 attempts (two extra points, one field goal) a season ago. Will Reichard gave the Tide stability for five years and now Nicholson is likely to extend that streak.
Nick Alvarez is a reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter@nick_a_alvarezor email him[email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.al.com/alabamafootball/2024/05/analyzing-alabama-footballs-improved-roster-following-spring-practices-transfers.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Analyzing Alabama footballs improved the roster after spring training and transfers
- Secretary Antony J. Blinken in the Los Angeles Declaration Ministry of Migration and Protection
- Stormy Daniels: Takeaways from Trump's Quiet Money Trial Testimony
- The story of the PLN heroine controlling electricity during President Joko Widodo's visit to NTB
- TikTok sues US government over potential ban
- Adrian Grenier went from being an 'open and poly' Hollywood 'liberal' to a married Texas rancher
- Lee launches first men's golf clothing
- Guatemala: Amnesty International condemns another unjustified delay in the trial of prisoner of conscience Virginia Laparra
- Hear what happened when Stormy Daniels testified at Trump's trial
- Turkey to train Ugandan army and special forces, expanding influence in Africa
- Meet Hoovers' Next Big Thing: Actor Blake James, 13
- Cricket World Cup: Black Caps and White Ferns matches will be shown on Sky Sport