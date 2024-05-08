Softball goes to America East tournament

STORYLINES

– Binghamton (32-16, 14-6 AE) is the No. 2 seed in the America East Tournament for the second year in a row. The Bearcats have another first-round bye and will face No. 3 Bryant or No. 6 Maine on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

– For the first time since 2017, the Bearcats enter the conference tournament as America East regular-season champions. Binghamton shares that honor with top-ranked UAlbany. Including this year, the Bearcats have now won three regular-season titles, having also finished first in 2016.

– The Bearcats' 32 wins are the third-highest win total in program history. The 1997 team won 37 times, followed by the 2016 team with 34 wins.

– Senior pitcher/first baseman Allison L'Amoreaux is the newly minted America East Player of the Year. She is also one of three Bearcat players to earn first-team all-conference honors this season. The other two players are redshirt junior design hitters Lindsey Walter and sophomore pitcher Brianna Roberts . Walter has now been named first-team all-conference for two consecutive seasons.

– L'Amoreaux is the third Bearcat to be named America East softball player of the year and the first since Sydney Harbaugh in 2014. Jessica Phillips was named co-player of the year in 2011.

– Binghamton has a pair of second-team all-conference selections in redshirt junior outfielder Brianna Santos and redshirt junior third baseman Shelby Carvalho . Also a freshman catcher Elisha Allen and freshman second baseman Maddy Dodig both were named to the America East All-Rookie Team.

– Jess Bump a 2014 Binghamton alum is the 2024 America East Co-Coach of the Year. In three full seasons at the helm, she has an 83-57 record. During her playing career with the Bearcats, Bump appeared in three America East tournaments (2011, 2013 and 2014), homered twice and was named to the 2014 All-Tournament Team.

– Bump is Binghamton's first America East Coach of the Year since former head coach Michelle Johnston was selected in both 2013 and 2016.

– Binghamton makes its 11e appearance in the America East Tournament. The Bearcats won the 2015 tournament crown and have finished third five times (2011, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017). Their all-time record in the America East Tournament is 14-19.

– Last season the Bearcats finished fourth in the America East Tournament. Binghamton lost 6-0 to UAlbany in a second-round match and 6-4 to Maine in an elimination game. Walter hit a team-best .414 during those two games, while Santos hit .361. L'Amoreaux, meanwhile, homered in the game against the Black Bears.

– The 2024 America East Tournament marks the fifth time in 11 trips to the tournament that the Bearcats have earned a Top-2 seed. Since the conference tournament expanded from four to six teams in 2016, Binghamton has earned a first-round bye four times (2016, 2017, 2023 and 2024).

– Binghamton and Bryant have never faced each other in the America East Tournament. Against Maine, however, the Black Bears have won four of the six previous series meetings. During the recently concluded regular season, Binghamton was 4-2 against the Bulldogs and a perfect 3-0 against Maine (April 14-15).

– Against the rest of the field in this year's America East Tournament, the Bearcats were defeated in two of three games at No. 1 UAlbany (April 21-22). Binghamton won all three games against No. 4 UMBC (April 7-8) and won three of five games against No. 5 UMass Lowell.

– Binghamton enters the America East Tournament and ranks third in the conference in both hitting (.279) and pitching (3.35 ERA). The Bearcats also rank first in the conference with a fielding percentage of .971.

– In the NCAA team rankings, Binghamton ranks 13th in the nation with 1.67 doubles per game. The Bearcats' 80 doubles are already a program record. Binghamton is also No. 38 with 1.02 home runs per game. With 48 home runs so far this year, the Bearcats are closing in on the 2011 school record of 50 home runs.

– In the NCAA individual rankings, Santos is number 20 with .35 doubles per game. Her 17 doubles so far this season are the most by a Binghamton player since the program moved to the NCAA Division I level in 2001.

– Sophomore designated hitter Emma Lawson ranks fifth in America East with a batting average of .357. Roberts is seventh (.350), followed by second-year outfielder Nice flour , which ranks at number 10 (.333). Carvalho leads America East with 10 home runs, while L'Amoreaux is seventh with 32 RBI.

– L'Amoreaux is second in America East with 13 wins, fourth with 108 strikeouts and seventh with an ERA of 3.31. Roberts, the first Binghamton pitcher to earn first-team all-conference honors since Demi Laney in 2013, ranks third with a 2.24 ERA, first with four saves and sixth with 94 strikeouts.

– L'Amoreaux's 13 wins heading into the America East Tournament are the most by a Binghamton pitcher since Sarah Miller won 15 times during the 2016 campaign. Roberts won 11 times last year.