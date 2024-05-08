Former tennis prodigy Kylie McKenzie awarded $9 million in a sexual assault lawsuit against USTA





Kylie McKenzie, a onetime tennis prodigy, has been awarded $9 million in a federal lawsuit against the United States Tennis Association, alleging the organization failed to protect her from sexual abuse by her former coach at a Florida training center in 2018. The Athletics. Anibal Aranda, then 34 years old, was McKenzie's coach when she was a 19-year-old prodigy from Arizona. McKenzie alleged in a 2022 lawsuit that Aranda attacked her in a back court of the USTA's Orlando training facility. McKenzie stated that the USTA had not disclosed that Aranda had assaulted a former employee years before her own attack. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM The lawsuit against McKenzie was filed after the U.S. Center for SafeSport found that Aranda “more likely than not” touched her vagina over her clothing and groped her during the process of showing her a serving technique in 2018, according to The New York Times. Since the attack, McKenzie says she has suffered from panic attacks, anxiety and depression. TENNIS STARS STEFANOS TSITSIPAS and PAULA BADOSA RELEASE AFTER ABOUT A YEAR McKenzie was awarded $3 million in compensatory damages and $6 million in punitive damages after a jury found that “there was a conscious disregard for the rights and safety of others, given in part by the USTA's attempts to keep McKenzie's case quiet “, according to The Athletic. “I feel validated,” McKenzie, who is still trying to pursue a tennis career, told The Athletic on Monday. “It was very difficult, but now I feel like it was all worth it. I hope I can be an example for other girls to speak out, even when it's hard.” USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said his organization “will pursue all avenues of appeal” in a statement that included sympathy for McKenzie. “The court found that the USTA was liable because one of its employees, a non-athlete, had an obligation to report her own experiences with this coach to the USTA, an incident that was unknown until after the USTA removed the coach. “This places a new and unreasonable expectation on victims, an expectation that will deter them from coming forward in the future,” the statement said. However, McKenzie's attorney, Robert Allard, countered Widmaier, saying the jury found the USTA failed to regulate itself. “They don't put athletes first,” Allard said. “There needs to be a complete change in the organization so that victims are not silenced but are encouraged to come forward.” CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP McKenzie joined the USTA full-time training team in California at age 12, and at age 15 she won the U-16 national championship. When she was 18, she transferred to the Orlando branch. Aranda has denied inappropriately touching McKenzie in 2018. Follow Fox News Digitals sports reporting on Xand subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

