Bulls forward Wolves makes NCAA DIII commitment | North American Hockey League





May 7, 2024

by www.northiowabulls.com



The North Iowa Bulls are pleased to announce this 2023-2024 forward and captain Blake Wolf has committed to play NCAA DIII Hockey at St. Norbert College, in De Pere, Wisconsin. During two seasons in a Bulls jersey, the Albert Lea, MN, native played 100 games and recorded 17 goals and 28 assists for 45 points while logging time on the top power play and penalty kill units. Ulve also played 10 regular season and 5 postseason games with Mason City Toros of the NA3HL, recording 7 goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 15 total games in a Toro jersey. St. Norbert College participates in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (NCHA). The Green Knights have won five NCAA DIII National Championships, reached nine NCAA DIII National Championships and reached twelve NCAA DIII Frozen Fours. Ulve joins former North Iowa Bulls players Logan Dombrowsky and Byron Hartley on the Green Knight roster. The Bulls would like to congratulate Blake and wish him the best of luck as he begins his collegiate career! Click here for an updated NAHL-NCAA commitment list

