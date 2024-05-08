



GTTA organizes table tennis ships of the China-Guyana Inter Organization A day full of fireworks, rivalry and friendship with highlights Kaieteursport – In a whirlwind of camaraderie and competitive spirit, the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) joined hands with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Guyana to host the Guyana-China Inter Organization Table Tennis Championships. The event was held at the Guyana Olympic Association Auditorium in Lilliendaal. The championships, a testament to the growing partnership between GTTA and the Chinese Embassy, ​​aimed to promote table tennis across the country, foster camaraderie and provide a platform for both recreational and competitive players. With objectives ranging from strengthening ties between Guyana and China to promoting healthy lifestyles through sports, the event was more than just a competition; it was a true symbol of unity and cooperation. Participants from various sectors of society graced the tournament, including Sports Director Steve Ninvalle, executives from various companies, and esteemed members of the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) and Guyana Fire Service (GFS), as well as members of the National Assembly. The tournament included both competitive and friendship events. In the hotly contested competitive event, the GDF duo of Warrant Officer Devon Richmond and Lieutenant Berachah AB Garrett emerged as the champion team with a 3-2 win, turning back the challenge from the firefighting team of Warren Hackshaw Section Leader and Ewart Kesney Rank. Petty Officer, who defeated them by a similar 3-2 margin earlier in the group stage. The semi-finals witnessed intense battles with the Fire Men defeating the Everest team comprising Mansoor Nadir, Ramdeo Kumar and Ray Persaud 3-0, while the GDF defeated the Chinese Embassy team (A) by 3 kept zero. Outstanding performances by teams representing the Chinese Embassy and Wartsila added to the competitive spirit of the tournament. Meanwhile, in the Friendly Edition, a mixed team led by Mansoor Nadir, Speaker of the National Assembly, and Chinese Ambassador Guo Haiyan emerged triumphantly, further emphasizing the spirit of cooperation and goodwill that characterized the event. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2024/05/08/gtta-hosts-china-guyana-inter-organisation-table-tennis-c-ships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos