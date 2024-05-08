Women's hockey in the spotlight as the first PWHL playoffs take center stage

It wasn't until the final period of the final game of the season that the PWHL playoff picture came into focus.

On Saturday, one goal and less than two minutes was all that separated Boston from playoff hockey and an early offseason.

Then on Sunday, Minnesota had to wait for the outcome of Ottawa's game to determine if they would practice or have exit interviews on Monday morning.

“I feel like at the beginning of the year you're like, 'Oh, it's going to be tight.' But this is really tight,” Boston head coach Courtney Kessel said after her team qualified on Saturday. “This is down to the wire, the last game.”

It's been that way all season in the six-team PWHL, with so many games decided by just one goal.

Teams expect the same kind of close, physical hockey when the playoffs begin Wednesday night (7 p.m. ET) in Toronto. Toronto earned the power to pick its opponent by finishing atop the regular season standings, choosing Minnesota over third-place Boston.

Toronto selected Minnesota as its first-round opponent, an advantage of finishing first in the regular season standings. The teams are pictured here competing during the regular season. (PWHL)

The other semifinal series, between Boston and second-place Montreal, begins Thursday (7 p.m. ET).

Both first-round matches will be a best-of-five. The winners will compete in a new best-of-five round to crown the first-ever Walter Cup Champion.

Here's a preview of both semifinal matchups:

Toronto vs….Minnesota

Toronto considered a long list of factors when deciding whether to play Minnesota or Boston in the first round, including injuries, travel and recent performance. Players were also consulted.

In the end, Toronto chose the team that has lost five games in a row and has to travel the greatest distance to reach Toronto.

“I think we're all looking for dog sitters and babysitters, getting our passports and finding out what time our flight is tomorrow morning,” Minnesota captain Kendall Coyne Schofield said Wednesday after Toronto announced its decision.

Special teams have been a problem for Minnesota all season, and penalty kill issues have dogged the team throughout.

In the last five games, Minnesota has scored just seven goals and conceded nine goals on the penalty kick.

Minnesota is looking to move past a five-game losing streak that ended the regular season. (PWHL)

“It's about getting clears, getting timely saves, people blocking shots, everyone standing on the same page and participating,” Minnesota head coach Ken Klee said.

Minnesota has two solid options in net in Nicole Hensley and Maddie Rooney, one of the best defenders in the world in Lee Stecklein, and fast, talented players in Coyne Schofield, Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise.

A winning streak of eleven games

They will face one of the most physical and defensively sound teams in the league in Toronto, which hasn't looked back after climbing from the bottom of the standings in late January and riding an 11-game win streak.

“As we gained confidence, we still felt like we had so much to prove, and so many areas we could improve in,” said captain Blayre Turnbull.

“So even though we had such a great winning streak, we played every game and approached every game like we had more and more to prove. I think that's how we ended up in the position we're in now.”

Through 10 games during the streak, Toronto was perfect on the penalty kill. A big turnaround for starter Kristen Campbell in net has played a role in that defensive performance, but so has the team in front of her.

Toronto may have the best defensive duo in the world with Jocelyne Larocque and Renata Fast. They have a number of responsible attackers who are difficult to play against and who are skilled at taking away space from the opponent.

“We are a very physical team and we like to play fast,” Turnbull said.

“If you look at NHL teams that are successful in the playoffs, they're teams that are able to sustain a physical game and a fast-paced game over a series. So I think we're well equipped for the playoffs. offs.”

WATCH l Hockey North previews the PWHL playoffs: PWHL Playoff Preview: Toronto selects dream matchup between Minnesota, Poulin and Knight Rob Pizzo is joined by Saroya Tinker to break down the first round of the PWHL playoffs as Toronto takes on Minnesota and Montreal takes on Boston.

When Toronto struggled to score early, it was Natalie Spooner and her work in front of the net and on the power play that kept the team afloat. But her teammate's big season makes it easy to look beyond the role Sarah Nurse has played on both sides of the puck in keeping Toronto at the top. Spooner finished first in the league in both goals (20) and points (27), while Nurse tied for second in goals (11) and points (23).

Both Spooner and Nurse have performed well against Minnesota, combining for 10 points in the four games between them this season. Toronto won three of those games.

While Toronto has momentum heading into the series, Minnesota has something to prove. Namely, the team that went undefeated in March is more representative of how Minnesota plays.

When players showed up at the rink Monday morning, Coyne Schofield said they were thankful they had a game to prepare for.

“We've had some great hockey this year and I think the last five games were definitely not our best hockey,” the captain said. “I think moving forward, it's a new season.”

Game 1: Wednesday, 7:00 PM ET, Coca-Cola Coliseum (Toronto)

Game 2: Friday, 7:00 PM ET, Coca-Cola Coliseum (Toronto)

Game 3: Monday, 8:00 PM ET, Xcel Energy Center (Minnesota)

Game 4: May 15, 8:00 PM ET, Xcel Energy Center (Minnesota) *as needed

Game 5: May 17, 7:00 PM ET, Coca-Cola Coliseum (Toronto) *if necessary

Montreal vs. Boston

Hilary Knight and Marie-Philip Poulin have been two of the most recognizable faces in women's hockey for years, with Knight in an American jersey and Poulin wearing the maple leaf.

Both have a proven track record of taking their matches to the next level when the stakes are high, and now they will face off on another big stage: the first round of the PWHL playoffs.

Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin says it is an honor to play against Hilary Knight, a long-time rival on the international stage. (Arianne Bergeron/PWHL Montreal)

Knight, one of the best shooters in the world, had a hat trick last year to propel the Americans to a world championship on Canadian soil.

“It's always such an honor to play against Hilary Knight because there is so much respect for what she has done for women's hockey,” Poulin said.

Poulin always appears in major competitions and scores in more Olympic finals than anyone else in the world. But the big goals are only part of her game. Poulin controls the situation, kills penalties and stands up for her teammates when necessary.

“She's a phenomenal player. There's a lot of respect,” Knight said.

Boston entered Saturday's game against Montreal needing a regulation win to keep its playoff hopes alive. Knight showed up and scored a goal and an assist in the winning try. But Poulin showed up too and scored the tying goal that seemed like a nail in the coffin until Boston's Kaleigh Fratkin scored a buzzer beater.

Poulin and Knight, who were briefly teammates with Montreal of the Canadian Women's Hockey League, chatted and hugged on the ice after Boston's win.

The game felt as fast, physical and intense as a playoff game, and the players expect things to get even more physical in the playoffs.

“We want to win so bad that we're willing to do anything,” Boston defenseman Megan Keller said after Saturday's win. “We're willing to block shots, we're willing to go to the net, we're willing to hold.” on the pucks and taking a hit.”

A turnaround in Beantown

Boston looked like a different team after the World Cup break, earning 13 of a possible 15 ranking points.

“In the room we knew what we had and it's finally come full circle for us,” Knight said.

Boston's biggest problem all season has been scoring goals, and the team will need players like Knight, Alina Mller and Hannah Brandt to deliver on that front.

Boston seemed revitalized after the World Cup hiatus. (Michael Riley/PWHL)

They will rely on Keller, one of the team's best players and top punter this season, to continue eating big minutes. In net, they will look to Aerin Frankel, who held the team to many low-scoring games early in the season.

They'll face a Montreal team that also has its share of momentum after a solid stretch of play after the break.

Montreal has scored from high to low in the lineup over the past five games, including key goals from Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Catherine Dubois and Maureen Murphy. Kristin O'Neill, Laura Stacey and Erin Ambrose have been great since returning from gold medal worlds.

The team also seems to have figured out the recipe for a power play that has been difficult for most of the regular season. In the past five games, Montreal has scored eight goals on the power play, and two with an extra player with the goaltender drawn.

“The best part isn't just ours [power play] unit is converting, but the second unit, I mean, if you look at their percentage now, it's better than ours ever was,” Ambrose said. “It definitely helps us as a group.”

But the X-factor for Montreal could be goaltender Ann-ReneDesbiens, who thrives in big games.

Boston and Montreal split the four-game regular-season series this year. Montreal head coach Kori Cheverie sees it as an even match, where physicality and discipline are both crucial.

“Whoever sticks to their game plan the best can win this series,” she said.

Game 1: Thursday, 7:00 PM ET, Place Bell (Montreal)

Game 2: Saturday, 7:00 PM ET, Place Bell (Montreal)

Game 3: May 14, 7:00 PM ET, Tsongas Center (Boston)

Game 4: May 16, 7:00 PM ET, Tsongas Center (Boston) *as needed

Game 5: May 19, 7:00 PM ET, Place Bell (Montreal) *if necessary