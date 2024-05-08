Imani Edwards-Taylor doubles at Silverbowl table tennis





Sport Jonathan Ramnansingh



Arun Roopnarine shows off his men's singles trophy alongside runner-up Luc O'Young, left, and joint third-placers Abraham Francis and Yuvraaj Dookram during the ICWI Table Tennis Tournament on May 5, 2024. – Courtesy of TTTTA IMANI Edwards-Taylor won back-to-back titles at the Insurance Company of the West Indies Silverbowl Senior Table Tennis Tournament on May 5, when she teamed up with partner Yuvraaj Dookram to capture the women's singles and mixed doubles titles. Edwards-Taylor (QPCC) showed courage to get past 12-time national women's singles champion Aleena Edwards (UTT) in the trophy match, winning 11-6, 11-8, 9-11, 11-2. On her way to the final, Edwards-Taylor also defeated Wasa's Ambika Sitram in the semi-finals 11-8, 11-8, 11-8. Edwards passed Linda Partap-Boodhan 11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 11-7 in her semi-final. Against Wasa's Curtis Humphreys and Sitram in the mixed doubles final, the QPCC pair of Edwards-Taylor and Dookram lost the opening set 6-11. They came back to win the next two 11-7, 11-6, but Humphreys/Sitram leveled matters again by winning the fourth 10-12. In the fifth and deciding set, Edwards-Taylor/Dookram ran out 11-7 winners to take the crown. However, Humphreys made amends in the men's doubles final when he won the trophy alongside brother Alraic. In the title match, the Humphreys brothers defeated QPCC's Sekel McIntosh and Shemar Britton 11-2, 5-11, 11-7, 11-8. Meanwhile, Arun Roopnarine battled several players to win the men's singles title. Ultimately, he came back from an opening set loss (8-11) to triumph 11-1, 11-4, 11-6 against Luc O'Young in the title match. In their respective semi-finals, Roopnarine did well to get past 11-7, 11-9, 15-13, while O'Young had to dig deep 12-10, 6-11, 14-12, 6-11, 11- 9 to get past Abraham Francis. In the Masters division, Franklyn Seechan topped Riad Abasali 11-3, 11-9, 4-11, 11-7 for the 2024 title.

