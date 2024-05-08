Heidi Hudson and Jasmine Greene take gold as Catamounts close out the 2024 SoCon Outdoor Championships





Birmingham, Alabama — The Western Carolina Catamounts return to Cullowhee a little shinier as they conclude the SoCon Outdoor Track and Field Championships with eight medal-winning efforts, highlighted by conference championships by Heidi Hudson And Jasmine Green in the high jump and triple jump respectively. Hudson needed just three heights to secure the gold medal in the event, clearing 1.65 and 1.75 meters on her first attempts. The Catamount freshman cleared the bar at 1.70m on her second attempt, placing her briefly in third place before becoming the only athlete to pass the 1.75m mark. Hudson's victory in the event gave the Catamounts the long jump title for the 2024 season Imani Boyd took the event during the indoor season with a free run of 1.73 meters. The Hattiesburg, Miss. product. is currently ranked 20th in the East Region event and is set to represent the Catamounts in the first round of the East NCAA Championships in Lexington, Kentucky later this month. Leading the event on the day, Jasmine Green left little doubt that she would be the back-to-back outdoor triple jump champion as the Catamount sophomore recorded potential winning distances on three of her five marks on the day. Her distances of 11.33 meters on her third attempt and 11.36 meters on her fifth would have won her the gold medal, but Greene surpassed her previous figures with her final jump of the day, finishing the event with a top distance of 11 .38 meters. She has now finished atop the Southern Conference podium in the triple jump in consecutive seasons and also has a third-place finish in the event at last year's indoor championships. Shaneil Lysight took the best individual track finish for the women's team after finishing second in the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.22 seconds. Lysight took third place in the preliminary round and was able to improve on her third place finish of 14.24 seconds as she aimed for the silver medal in the final. The sophomore finished 30 seconds faster than third-place JaKayla Campbell of Wofford. For the men, the individual top finish of the day was among the best Damon Worley in the decathlon. Worley started the day just off the podium in the decathlon, but a solid finish in the 110m hurdles and two second-place finishes in the pole vault and javelin gave the junior plenty of room to make his way to the podium and take bronze at the combined event with a total of 6434 points. The conference third-place finish is the second of Worley's career, as he also took bronze in the men's heptathlon during the indoor season. As for the relay events, three of the four Catamount squads earned silver medals, with the 4×400 meter teams closing out the 2024 conference meet. The women's team 4×100 meters of Armani Blair , Jasmine Green , Mikayla Turner And Cymoria Thomas set a time of 46.96 seconds to take second place. The women's 4×400 meters team Imani Boyd , Leah Butler , Kyndal Saunders And Nytrinitey Jenkins rode to second place with a time of 3:51.45, while the men's team of Quinton Godfrey , Noah Straley , Hendrik Stecher And Elias Barton also took silver with a finish of 3:14.92. Over two days of action, the Catamounts earned a total of ten medals in ten different events. Additionally, the Catamounts earned 23 freshman team nods during the two days of competition. A list of Catamount's day two all-conference honorees and all-freshman honorees can be found below. All Conferences/Medalists – Day Two

Heidi Hudson 1st, women's high jump

Jasmine Green 1st, women's triple jump

Shaneil Lysight 2nd, 100H Women

2nd relay 4×400 meters men

2nd relay 4×400 meters women

4x100m relay ladies 2nd

Damon Worley 3rd, men's decathlon

Nytrinitey Jenkins 3rd, women's 400 meters Freshman team day two

Colby Capps decathlon

Ethan Hibberts decathlon

David Dorbin Men's triple jump

Hailee Jackson Morgan Women's shot put

Heidi Hudson Women's high jump

Leah Butler Women's 400m

Kyndal Saunders Women's 400m

Cymoria Thomas Women's 100m

Armani Blair Women's 100m

Kendal Hudson Women's triple jump

Cymoria Thomas Women's 200m

Hailee Jackson Morgan Women's discus throw

Katherine Hopkins 5000 meters ladies Final ranking

Men's Final Result 1. Samford 217 points

2.VMI-133

3. Furman 100

4. Western Carolina – 92

5. Wofford 90

6. The Citadel – 81

7.ETSU-75

8. UNCG 17 Women's Final Results 1. Samford 212.5 points

2. Wofford 130 points

3. Western Carolina 107.5

4.ETSU 101

5. Furman 92

6.VMI 59

7. The Citadel 52

8. Mercer 45

9. Chattanooga 17

Stay up to date with all things Catamount athletics and WCU Athletics through social media at Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports) and Twitter (@catamounts, @catamountxctf).



