Jumbo package: Alabama football plummets in the preseason power rankings

Well, let the outside doubts continue to fester:

7. Alabama It can be shocking not to see Alabama in the top five of an offseason rankings, which brings us to this important question: How much benefit of the doubt do the Crimson Tide deserve? Nick Saban is gone and a flood of players left the program after his retirement. Alabama responded by hiring Kalen DeBoer, who has won everywhere he's gone, and the new staff has added some big pieces to the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide brought back offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor from Iowa and also landed offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, defensive lineman LT Overton and safety Keon Sabb. This team is still ultra-talented. But is this Alabama program still what we're used to seeing? A lot falls on the shoulders of returning quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Are they right? Yes, I would say that. Alabama has a lot of uncertainties and a wide range of outcomes about how things could go. Is it still a good thing to make good people angry about the lack of respect? Absolute.

And CBS may rank even lower on the Tide, putting them in fourth place in the SEC

Notably, Ole Miss was ranked third – with the explanation that they don't ultimately have to play Alabama, so the schedule is more favorable for them to advance in the postseason discussions.

After Nick Saban retired, Kadyn Proctor left via the transfer portal, then turned around and came back. Terrence Ferguson, Seth McLaughlin and James Brockermeyer also left via the transfer portal, but will not be returning. Parker Brailsford came through the transfer portal, so to speak. He's in Tuscaloosa and on Alabama's roster, but didn't really participate in spring training in the same way as everyone else. (Head coach Kalen DeBoer assured he would be here in the fall.) Elijah Pritchett, believed to be Alabama's best tackle (or at least the most experienced) until Proctor returned, was arrested. Again. Many of the younger guys Wilkin Formby, Miles McVay, Olaus Alinen Roq Montgomery, Casey Poe, Joseph Ionata and William Sanders got some key reps during the 15 spring practices and especially on A-day. Did we miss something? As for the overall feeling about the position, the interior should be pretty good with Tyler Booker, Brailsford and Jaeden Roberts. Having Proctor helps at left tackle, even with his struggles last year, but whoever plays at right tackle may struggle early on before improving.

This is a good summary of what is one of the most important position groups for Alabama's success. Jaeden Roberts and Tyler Booker are two of the best guards around, and the Tide has upgraded at center since last season.

The tackles are interesting though. Kadyn Proctor returns after a very up and down freshman year. Normally he was the biggest burden on the line, but he was a true freshman and had a number of games where he showed elite skills. Can he improve in year 2?

Then there's right tackle. Pritchett started a few times at left tackle last year and was…not good. However, he is a former 5-star. Wilkin Formby took first-team reps this spring and looked good, but is only a redshirt freshman. So who knows. But the long-term potential of this team depends on this group being better than last year's group.

