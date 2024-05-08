After four decades of success, Sun Devil Womens Tennis Coach Sheila McInerney is retiring

After four decades as Sun Devil head coach, an Arizona State campus legend is retiring. Turn the clock back to the summer of 1984, and that's when Sheila McInerney arrived at ASU.

She could earn the title of most passionate Sun Devil and also take home the prize for the friendliest. Everyone who has played for her, worked for her or been around her has something great to say, and then says more, not just about the coach, but about the person.

Named women's tennis coach on August 16, 1984, Coach Mac has won nearly 600 matches and earned 37 NCAA tournament appearances (including her last 36) and is ready to enjoy life in a different way. No head coach at ASU in any sport has held this position longer and her impact on the women of the program is immeasurable.

Think of it this way. Next up in the current tenure is wrestling coach Zeke Jones, who just completed his tenth year, so think of him retiring in 2054, or perhaps Kenny Dillingham leading the program in 2063. We can hope that happens, but it is also safe to say that the legendary tenure of “Coach Mac” and the years of energetic ASU is the standard.

But it's more than just the standard of winning, producing academic numbers that were incredible and pumping out All-Americans and Academic All-Americans. It was the way she cared for everyone in SDA, including her coaches, staff and anyone who put on a Sparky or Pitchfork logo.

“I have dedicated four decades of my life to Sun Devil women's tennis and Sun Devil athletics, and I am very grateful to those who have made it a great time. There have been countless student-athletes, assistant coaches and staff who have helped me and I plan to take this time now and thank as many people as I can,” said McInerney, who leaves Arizona State with more years as a head coach than any Sun Devil mentor will miss, and that includes great people, but now is the time for me to step aside and look at Sun Devil Athletics in a different way. The changing landscape in college athletics is a perfect time for our program to move in a new direction and no one understands that better than me. I'm ready for retirement and I look forward to many more days of enjoying all the things in life that you may not be able to do while coaching.

“Who would have thought that when Dick Tamburo and Mona Plummer hired me, I would still be here in 2024? There are so many people to thank, but I want to express my gratitude to longtime assistants Paul Reber, Clint Letcher and Matt Langley who have ensured that our program has remained so competitive over the years. Our academic advisor Denzel Burrell, a rock star, who has been with us for 11 years and has been so instrumental in the academic success of our team. Don Bocchi was the perfect sports administrator for countless years and was and still is a great mentor to me. Next up for me is to play some pickleball and learn some golf. I expect to be at Papago and the Mickelson practice facility a lot. Coach Missy (Farr-Kaye) and Matt (Thurmond) are now responsible for improving my swing.”

Pension publications are usually full of figures and that is understandable. Much of this can be found in a website's biography, but better take a look at the ASU News Story from January 2024 or the August 2023 story from our own website or the fantastic story from Cronkite News just a few months ago.