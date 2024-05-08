Baseball opens postseason play with the NSIC Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The No. 12 Augustana baseball team opens postseason play as the top seed in the NSIC Tournament, taking on Concordia-St. Paul at noon at BNC Field in Mandan, ND

The top eight teams in the final regular season standings will participate in the double-elimination tournament, held May 8-11 at Veterans Memorial Ballpark at BNC Field in Mandan, North Dakota and Municipal Ballpark at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field in Bismarck, North Dakota; organized by the University of Mary.

Full action can be followed on GoAugie.com/Live

NSIC Awards

The NSIC Champion Augustana Baseball Team had an NSIC best seven players who earned All-NSIC honors while taking home the 2024 NSIC Pitcher of the Year, NSIC Player of the Year and NSIC Coach of the Year honors, announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon. Ashton Michelk , Jack Hines And Tim Huber were all rated best in their respective roles.

Caleb Saari And Drey Dirksen join Michek and Hines on the First Team All-NSIC JD Hens , Tate Meiners And Jason Axelberg have earned Second Team All-NSIC honors. Dirksen also earned a spot on the NSIC All-Defensive Team.

Series history

The Vikings are 41-5 all-time against Concordia-St. Paul and 11-2 on neutral ground in the series. The Vikings won the season series in 2024, defeating the Golden Bears 36-8 in the three-game set. Jack Hines went 7 for 12 with two home runs and six RBI in the three-game set and Ashton Michelk struck out 10, while earning one in a seven-inning complete game in game two of the series.

The Golden Bears

Concordia-St. Paul is 27-20 overall and went 19-19 after playing a single game against Sioux Falls last weekend. Neil Lerner is 83-105 in his fifth season with the Golden Bears.

Bennett McCollow was named NSIC Newcomer of the Year after slashing .390/.482/.676 in 38 conference games. He hit for the cycle against Minnesota Duluth and was also named to the All-NSIC First Team. Also on the first team was Nick Thimsen, whose 14 doubles led the Golden Bears. He also had a four-home run game earlier this season. The Golden Bears are 30th in the country at 8.6 runs per game.

Ian Senga leads the staff with a 5-1 record and a 5.15 ERA. He struck out 27 in 50 2/3 innings and his lone loss came against the Vikings on April 21. In 24 innings, mostly from the pen, Jack Nicklaus has 25 strikeouts and a 4.13 ERA in 24 innings. CSP has a team ERA of 7.27.

The Vikings

Augustana is 41-8 overall and 32-6 in NSIC play after a weekend sweep over Minot State. The 41 regular season wins are the most in program history. The winning percentage of 0.837 is the fourth best mark in the country. AU just tied a program record 18 wins earlier this season and is 12th in the nation at 9.4 runs per game. Tim Huber is 588-264-1 in 16 seasons as head coach of the Vikings.

JD Hens pitched seven one-hit innings and struck out eight against Northern State last week, earning his first NSIC Pitcher of the Week honors, as announced by the conference Monday afternoon.

The arms

Ashton Michelk was named NSIC Pitcher of the Year. the second-year lefty went 6-2 in NSIC action with a 2.92 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, while leading the league in strikeouts with 66. Opponents hit just .202 against him in conference play over 52 1/3 innings. He threw a few complete games and was named NSIC Pitcher of the Week on March 4. It is his first annual NSIC award. This season, Michek has gone 8-2 with a 2.66 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings. He also has a program-record 10 pickoffs, breaking a record he set in 2023.

He joined him on the All-NSIC First Team Caleb Saari . The senior earned all-conference honors for the third time in his career and was named to the All-NSIC First Team for the second year in a row. Saari leads the NSIC with a 2.77 ERA while adding a .95 WHIP and posting a 6-1 record in conference play. The righty has made eight starts, has three complete games and has a pair of shutouts against NSIC foes and ranks third with 64 strikeouts. Saari was NSIC Pitcher of the Week three times this season.

JD Hens made his way to the All-NSIC Second Team. The second-year right-hander has blossomed in his first season of extended work. In eight NSIC appearances and six starts, Hennen has a 3.05 ERA and a microscopic .84 WHIP while going 5-0. He struck out 54 and walked just nine in 38 1/3 innings of work. Like Axelberg, Hennen has taken his game to the next level lately, going 3-0, allowing eight hits and three runs while striking out 27 in 20 innings. He is also the reigning NSIC Pitcher of the Week.

Augustana's pitching staff was dominant, leading the NCAA with 12 shutouts and ranking first in DII with 12.0 K/9, 1.19 WHIP and 3.62 K/BB. They also rank third in 7.38 H/9 and ninth in ERA with 3.81.

Opening the season from the pen and cementing a spot in the rotation, Mariano Gomes has been electric. Gomez has a 3.52 ERA and a .231 opponents' batting average with 69 strikeouts in 46 innings, and is a freshman Riley Rothschadl has a 2.74 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 23 innings of work.

True freshmen Will Hendrik was also impressive in relief, posting a 2.95 ERA and .82 WHIP while striking out 29 in 18 1/3 innings. Kai Taylor And Tom Sun are also deadly out of the bullpen, combining for 42 strikeouts in 32 innings, while Taylor has an opponent batting average of .154.

The bats

Jack Hines was named NSIC player of the year. The senior shortstop hit .432 in conference play and led the league with a 1.393 OPS and a .921 slugging percentage. Hines hit six triples, 17 home runs, scored 66 RBI and totaled 128 bases in conference play, all NSIC bests. He also scored 50 runs and had 60 hits while stealing 12 bases. He was twice named NSIC Player of the Week.

Hines finished the regular season hitting .431 with an OPS of 1.346 and a slugging percentage of .873. He set program records with 20 home runs and 80 RBI. He is currently second in the nation in RBI per game, third in RBI, fourth in slugging percentage, sixth in home runs, sixth in total bases, 15th in runs scored and 16th in batting average.

Joining him in the first team was Drey Dirksen . The senior catcher is an All-NSIC First Team honoree for the second consecutive season. Dirksen was second in the NSIC with 14 home runs while slashing .303/.436/.765 in conference play. Batting in the middle of the order behind Hines, he has powered his way to the career home run crown. His 18 home runs ranked second overall in program history, giving him three of the top seven season totals. Dirksen also made the All-Defensive Team, as only 10 baserunners attempted to gain a base and only seven succeeded.

Tate Meiners made his first All-NSIC Second Team. The three-time Academic All-NSIC member earns All-NSIC honors for the first time in his career. The senior has been on a tear that has dropped him to second in the conference with an OPS of 1.347, a slugging percentage of .847, and is third with an on-base percentage of .500 in conference play. Over his last fourteen games, Meiners has hit a ridiculous .535/.623/1.186 with seven home runs and 20 RBI.

That also means making the second team Jason Axelberg . The junior outfielder earns his first All-NSIC honors after hitting .363 with a 1.053 OPS in 35 conference games. He has an on-base percentage of .440 and a slugging percentage of .613, while hitting four home runs, driving in 22 runs, scoring 26 and stealing seven bases. His bat has started to come on fire lately, going 10 for 16 with seven runs scored and six RBI in the final four games of the season.

Max Moser is fourth on the team with a .343 batting average (35 for 102) and an on-base percentage of .446. So is having a good senior season Lucas Ballweg who is hitting .311 and has an OPS of 1.072 with eight home runs that rank fourth on the team.

Joe Kolbeck has provided a spark in 45 games this season, hitting .300 with 30 RBI, 39 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a .969 OPS. Nick Banowets hitting .333 with a team-high 21 stolen bases, And Trevor Winterstein has swept 19 bases right behind him.

As a team, AU ranks sixth in the nation with a .578 slugging percentage, seventh in home runs per game at 1.73, 27th with a .433 on base percentage and 30th with a .325 batting average.

16 AU hitters have recorded multi-hit games, led by 22 by Hines. He has now scored a hit in 38 games and reached base in 43 of the 45 games.

Hines breaks home run and RBI records in a single season

On April 24 Jack Hines homered on the first pitch he saw to give the Vikings a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The home run was the 18th of his 2024 season, breaking the program record for home runs in a single season. He now has 20 on the season, eighth most nationwide. On May 3, he recorded his 79th career RBI, also claiming that single-season record.

Number 50

On April 13, in the second game of a doubleheader at Winona State, Drey Dirksen broke the program record with his 50th career home run. The home run broke Nate Baumann's record of 49, which had stood since 2011. To learn more about Dirksen's record-breaking path, visit HERE.

Dirksen caught fire to take the Viking offense to the next level, with a hot streak helping put him in position to reach the milestone. Dirksen hit .517 (18 for 38) with eight home runs and 17 RBI over the course of 12 games. The Vikings were 12-0 and averaged 9.2 runs per game during that stretch.

