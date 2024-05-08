Sports
Noles News: FSU is making moves for a five-star offense
Recruiting:
Sanctions won't stop Alex Atkins as On3Sports vice president Steve Wiltfong has predicted FSU will field five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty, fresh off his visit to State of Ohio:
FSU is expected to have a large number of highly touted 2025 recruits on campus in the next four to six weeks.
Including possible five-star and top-50 linebacker Tavion Wallace; He will visit the country in the third weekend of June before concluding on July 15.
Football:
I actually don't think it's an exaggerated reaction to assume FSU's offense will take a step back after watching them this spring, but that also doesn't mean they can't still be good.
If the new helmet rule was in effect When FSU beat Auburn for the BCS title, they would have won by 30 instead of 3.
Season 3 of The Climb continues exclusively on the Unconquered app:
You've seen our NFL Draft weekend highlights, now get ready for the whole story on The CLIMB!
Season 4, Episode 3 debuts Wednesday at 6:30 PM ET exclusively on the Seminoles Unconquered app, available in your app store and on streaming services worldwide #NoleFamily | #Keep climbing pic.twitter.com/lMjdO4JQa9
FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 6, 2024
There is still a brick of Doak Campbell Stadium available:
We are proud to work with our friends @CXSTUFF for two more exceptional pieces celebrating FSU Football's rich past.
Framed piece of stone by Doak Campbell, individually numbered with a signed photo by Jared Verse or Peter Warrick!https://t.co/4k7VZV8klv
The End of the Battle (@TheBattlesEnd) May 6, 2024
Other sports:
After splitting with 20th-ranked NC State due to a canceled game, FSU's place in the rankings remains largely the same as last week.
FSU is currently projected to be a 7th overall, national seed.
1. State of Florida (7)
2. Troy
3.UCF
4. Small Rock*
State of Florida and NC State played just twice this weekend, with the two teams splitting the series. The Seminoles are 35-10 overall, 14-9 in the ACC and No. 7 in RPI, finishing the season at Pitt and vs. Georgia Tech. Florida State is in a great position to host, and at this point it would be a very safe bet to host in the top eight. They are joined in Tallahassee by Troy, UCF and Little Rock.
Not a bad pit stop for the 18th-ranked Seminoles before competing for an ACC championship in Durham:
|
