Does tennis cause doping fraud or ruin careers?





Moore, 31, was banned in May 2022 after boldenone and nandrolone – anabolic steroids on Wada's banned list – were found in her system. In December 2023, an independent panel ruled that meat eaten while she was playing in Colombia was the source of both substances. After the ruling, Moore described “19 months of emotional distress” during which she watched her “reputation, ranking and livelihood slowly erode.” However, the matter is not over yet. The ITIA is appealing against the ruling that both substances in its system were the result of contaminated meat. Moor resumed her career at a low-key event in Sardinia this week, a month after she launched a fundraising page to help her comeback. Majchrzak estimates he has spent “100,000 to 150,000 euros” fighting his case, still using savings as he travels the world to rebuild his career. A player is removed from the rankings when he returns and relies on wildcards from sympathetic tournament directors to enter events. Majchrzak feels “blessed” to have been invited to play at the lowest rung of the ladder in Tunisia and Egypt. The small number of ranking points achieved has been an invaluable springboard. It encouraged him to travel to Rwanda to play in two events on the ATP Challenger Tour – the level below the main ATP Tour – and he took advantage of a small entry list to play. He ended up winning one of the titles. This month he traveled to more Challenger events in China and Taiwan, with no guaranteed entry into tournaments but with the hope of qualifying. “I'm still struggling financially – I still have to live, I still have to eat, I still have to function,” Majchrzak said. “I play the futures, I have to travel there and I'm still losing money. I've been losing money for the last 16 months.”

