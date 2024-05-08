Sports
'Tennis is growing so fast in Italy'
ROME – Jasmine Paolini is ready for her homecoming. The 28-year-old from Tuscany returns to her home tournament at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia amid a career-best season, ranked No. 12 in the world in her career. The highlight of the year so far was her breakthrough WTA 1000 win in February at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
It's a remarkable rise for a player who only managed to reach the Top 30 last season.
“I would say the key words for me now are 'enjoy the moment,'” Paolini told reporters at Internazionali BNL d'Italia's Media Day on Tuesday.
“It's a little bit different. I maybe pay a little more attention to myself. But I try to enjoy, live in the present, enjoy the moment, because it's nice to be in this position. It's also nice to great to play.” matches against top players.”
With each quality performance against top opponents, Paolini's faith and confidence have grown. In Dubai, she ousted Beatriz Haddad Maia, Leylah Fernandez, Maria Sakkari and Sorana Cirstea before defeating Anna Kalinskaya in three tough sets for the biggest title of her career.
There has been no hangover. Paolini reached the Round of 16 or better in three of her next four tournaments. At the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, she achieved her first Top 10 win of the season over Ons Jabeur, pushing eventual champion Elena Rybakina deep in a third set.
Naturally, the spotlight will shine brighter on Paolini in Rome, especially after Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner withdrew from the men's tournament due to injury. Without Sinner, Paolini is the only Italian from the Top 20 in both draws.
“Yes, it is a little different,” said Paolini. “I mean, I'm the same person. It's a bit weird because I came here as a top player, which is different for me. I have more attention from Italian fans, I think. Even because tennis is growing so fast in Italy because of Jannik, because of all the guys doing well, it's a little different.
“But it is fun. It is nice to pay more attention to tennis.”
Paolini doesn't have to look far for advice on dealing with the pressure of playing at home. Her close friend and doubles partner Sara Errani has been a valuable mentor, passing on her insights by being part of Italy's “Golden Generation” alongside Francesca Schiavone, 2010 French Open champion, champion of the US Open 2015, Flavia Pennetta and US Open runner-up Roberta Vinci. Errani himself was the runner-up at the 2012 French Open.
Those “Fab Four” became the first four Italian women to rank in the Top 10 in singles. Paolini is a stone's throw away from fifth place.
“Of course I get inspiration,” said Paolini. “I am by my side almost every day because we have been playing doubles for so long, Sara. I ask her advice and questions. She has been a top player, number 5 in the world. I think she can give me good advice.
“I just saw Flavia Pennetta here before. It's nice to have those players around. We watched them when they won the Fed Cup and Slams.”
It won't take much for Paolini to achieve the best Rome result of her career. She never got past the second round. After a first-round bye, she will face Petra Martic or Mayar Sherif for a spot in the third round.
