How that epic final tennis match came about

Two hours of foreplay have led to this moment.

The last scene in the horny tennis film by writer Justin Kuritzkes and director Luca Guadagnino Challengers It's not so much about who actually wins the tournament final between Josh O'Connors, the down-and-out Patrick Zweig and Mike Faist's all-star Art Donaldson. It's also not necessarily a competition to see who wins the heart of Arts wife and coach, Tashi Duncan (Zendaya).

No, this match is about everything left unsaid between the members of this ultra-competitive love triangle. In fact, with all the grunting, slapping, squeaking shoes and sweat, there is little dialogue.

Tennis sounds are usually relaxing sounds, but we decided to push the tennis sound to the limit, says Marco Costa, the film editor, about the directive he received from Guadagnino. Especially in the last sequence because they get so louder until the last moment when they finally hug each other, because we wanted the audience to be so close to the racket, to the players' shoes.

Ultimately, he says the scene was both the hardest to shoot and the one that took him the longest in the editing room, but it was also the most fun.

But after all this tension, how do you show a climactic event? Join us as Costa, as well as the films overseeing sound editor Craig Berkey and sound designer Paul Carter, talk about the art of being completely good at being bad.

Game.

Costa says Guadagnino storyboarded every tennis match, which meant the editor had an idea of ​​what he was looking for when he got the raw footage. He says the only risk was that he would lose passion for what was happening And outside the court.

Berkey and Carter agreed, with Carter noting that Guadagnino had a big-picture vision from the start and didn't really change his mind during our process.

His aesthetic is not a North American film aesthetic, says Berkey, who is originally from British Columbia. I had to get there through experimentation. Paul and I sent them stuff and got notes [like] We don't want the Canadian version of that. We want the Italian version of it.

Costa adds that Guadagnino filmed the footage with a decades-old camera that he had to hunt down in Italy because the scene was all shot in slow motion and on film.

Costa and Guadagnino wanted to look for specific angles that would form shapes, as well as shots where the camera would ping-ponge from one direction to another, to reference the story's central love triangle.

The tennis court is like a mirror, says Costa about the scene, which was first edited without sound. The way Luca choreographed the scene is like a dance where you can see these bodies moving across the tennis courts.

It was also a test of restraint for the sound department.

As audio people, we want to put a lot of sound into that, says Berkey. In this case he says they've done the opposite and instead of the noise distracting the audience or the audience trying to figure out what's going on, we've left room to focus on what's actually going on with the actors happens.

Berkey says they also had to think about other things, like how Doctor's (probably) more expensive shoes could make a different kind of squeaking noise on the field than Patrick's.

Set.

For the sound department, the challenge was to figure out what they could pick up naturally on the days the scene was filmed and what to add later.

Berkey notes that when you watch a tennis match on TV, you can see microphones at the ends of the court, so they knew it wouldn't look artificial if microphones were visible on their sets.

But he also says that sound mixer Lisa Piero was also able to get great tennis hit sounds [like of balls hitting racquets] that had a great clap echo on them.

That's really hard to recreate if you go in and play something in the background or do it in another room or another studio, Berkey says.

Carter says the team has built a library of location-recorded sounds with beautiful, realistic reverb.

We could mix that with our sound effects being drier or closer and choose whether we wanted them very close or further away depending on the on-screen recordings, Carter adds.

Agreement.

But there was no way they could clearly pick up every sound they needed.

Berkey says that both OConnor and Faist were called in for automated dialogue replacement (or ADR) during post-production. There they could view the footage and understand what was happening to their characters in each specific sequence. Dialogue editor Davide Favargiotti also added breathing sounds during post-production.

To complicate matters, Costa notes that the actors sometimes avoided using rackets during filming days for fear they would fly out of their hands and break the camera. He adds that while Faist in particular is actually a good tennis player, many of the neon yellow tennis balls that audiences saw hurtling across the screen (or sometimes given their own point of view) were also later added with CGI thanks to the work of visual effects supervisor Brian Drewes and his Boston-based company Zero VFX.

Costa also had to adjust the frame rate throughout the scene, which also affected the sound department's jobs.

In those slo-mo shots, you see a character's expression completely change and then you think, Ah, I guess he's deciding what to do next, Berkey says. Our role was to make that the only thing people watch.

Some of this is a natural phenomenon of the sport itself, Costa says, noting that a real tennis match consists of slow and fast moments. But, he says, the directive he got from Guadagnino was that this scene had to be a symphony. with editing, sound and score.

Luca told me so many times that I wanted to have a rave party on the tennis courts, Costa recalled, adding that the director told him I wanted people to dance with us in the theater, with our characters.