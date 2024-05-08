CARPHA provides laboratory services for ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024





Port of Spain,Trinidadand Tobago.May 7, 2024. While expectations for the near future are increasingICCT20 Cricket World Cup in June 2024, public health preparations for these international mass gatherings are underway. The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), through the Caribbean Public Health Laboratory Network (CariPHLN), is working with the Member States hosting the Cricket World Cup, to provide an integrated laboratory response, which will improve and standardize laboratory services in the host countries while ensuring the availability of appropriate additional reference/referral services at CARPHA . CARPHA takes its responsibility for providing laboratory services very seriously and that is why the expansion of laboratory services for the Cricket World Cup is part of the way we work with Member States for this international event, said Dr. Joy St. John, Executive Director of CARPHA A WhatsApp Group of CariPHLN Cricket World Cup Lab Directors has been established for quick communication with laboratory heads of host countries and CARPHA. In addition, CariPHLN Cricket World Cup Meetings are held to plan and assess preparations for the Caribbean to host the World Cup. Extensive testing and analysis services will be available before and during the event to ensure the health and safety of both players and spectators. To further facilitate the region's provision of excellent laboratory services during the 2024 T20 World Cup, several services are being implemented, said Dr. Michelle Hamilton. , Head of Laboratory Services & Networks at CARPHA. These services include: Providing reagents and supplies for testing priority pathogens.

Providing CARPHA mobile testing units, including staff,equipmentand reagents, to host countries. Mobile units will utilize portable, point-of-care Truelab real-time quantitative micro-PCR systems for rapid PCR testing for selected organisms (turnaround time of less than 2 hours).

Reference/Referral Testing Services at CARPHA.

Training and development of laboratory protocols for mass gatherings and emergency response. In addition, environmental testing services will be provided by the CARPHA Environmental Laboratory of the Department of Environmental Health and Sustainable Development in Saint Lucia. The services include testing of food samples in the event of an outbreak of foodborne illness. International Air Transport Association (IATA)-based training in the shipment of infectious agents, and refresher courses in pathogen detection, will be offered by CARPHA as needed. A logistics team will also be formed to facilitate the movement of reagents and equipment through the various ports of entry. Simulation exercises are planned at relevant ports of entry, as well as joint exercises for all host countries and CARPHA. AboutCARIPHLN The Caribbean Public Health Laboratory Network (CariPHLN) is a specialized network established in 2015 that aims to enable collaboration between diagnostic, environmental, public health, research and veterinary laboratories in the laboratory community of the Caribbean Member States (CMS ) to the lives of both nationals and visitors in the Caribbean Community. https://carpha.org/What-We-Do/LABS/CariPHLN

