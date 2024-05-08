Your guide to the KSHSAA Boys Tennis State Championship





The first Kansas State High School Activities Association State Championship for the spring season begins Friday. The best tennis players will compete to hoist the state title and etch their names in history. Here's a look at some highlights in the Topeka area, plus the schedule and locations. Lawsen Lobatos-Dick and Dylan Willingham, Washburn Rural The Washburn Rural doubles team set the regional tournament on fire last week. They won the Junction City Regional championship as they qualified for this week's Class 6A State Tournament. Their most impressive victory came in the title match when they defeated Manhattan's Michael Hwang and Jack Spiegel 6-0, 6-1. Lobatos-Dick and Winningham have a record of 25-4. They have the second-most wins among doubles teams that have qualified. Derby's Collin Bale and Garrett Haupt have a record of 26-10. 'It's our time to step up':Topeka West tennis faces the challenge of defending its state title Caden McGee and Caleb Weybrew, Topeka West McGee and Weybrew are playing fantastic together this season. They return to the Class 5A State Championship, where they helped the Chargers win the title last season. McGee and Weybrew stormed through last week's regional tournament. They reached the championship where they lost in a nail-biter to Blue Valley Southwest's Saket Jagannath and Vidhu Reddy 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5). The Topeka West duo should still have plenty of confidence this week. They are 33-6, which is the second-best record in Class 5A. Arkansas City's Oakley ODonnell and Dawson ODonnell are 35-0. Dylan Dodge, Washburn Rural Dodge will compete in the Class 6A state tournament on the singles side. He secured second place in last week's Junction City Regional. He defeated Manhattan's Advith Natarajan 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 to punch his ticket to the regional title match. Dodge would lose to Maizes Hayden Herrera 6-4, 6-1, but it was a solid week of work for the Washburn Rural tennis star. Dodge won the city championship from Cair Paravel's Drew Fay earlier this season. Dodge enters the season's final tournament with a 23-7 record. Topeka Tennis:Why Cooper Woestendick will never forget winning an Australian Open title James Maag, Topeka West The Chargers' top singles player qualified for the Class 5A State Tournament after taking third place in the regional tournament. He defeated St. Thomas Aquinas Patrick Lacy 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 to claim the bronze medal last week. Maag is back in the state tournament field after helping the Chargers win the state championship last season, the first in Topeka West history. Maag has a season record of 24-10. Drew Fay, Cair Paravel The sophomore defeated Kevin Wicks of Marysville and Keaton Leiker of Smoky Valley to advance to the regional title round. Fay ultimately lost to Kansas City Christian Caleb Bartels, the defending state champion, 6-1, 6-0. Earlier this season, Fay defeated Topeka West's James Maag in the City Championship. He took second place in that tournament, while Washburn Rural's Dylan Dodge took home the title. Boys tennis:See which Topeka area players qualified for the state championship tournament Venues for the KSHSAA Boys Tennis State Championship Class 6A: Riverfront Tennis Center, Wichita Class 5A: Andover District Tennis Complex Class 4A: Kossover Tennis Center, Topeka Class 3-1A: Harmon Park Tennis Complex, Prairie Village Date and time for state tennis Friday May 10: Introductions at 10am; the matches start at 10:30 am Saturday May 11: The matches start at 9:00 am Liam Keating covers high school sports for The Topeka Capital-Journal. Send statistics or information to him at Lkeating@Gannett.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cjonline.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/05/08/your-guide-to-the-kshsaa-boys-tennis-state-championship/73557558007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos