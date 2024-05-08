Revived: how walking cricket gives over-50s a taste of Bazball | Sport

IIn Lawrence Booth and Nick Hoult's great book on the subject, James Anderson is asked what Bazball means to him. Bazball tries to encourage people to return to the child in you, he says. How you imagined the game would be: exciting, fast and fun.

Some of the purest forms of Bazball are played at recreation centers across the country. Walking cricket has given thousands of older people the chance to reconnect with their inner child, to remember how exciting and fun (okay, maybe not fast) cricket can be and, like any self-respecting Bazballer, to hit sixes. While over-50s cricket is going through a bit of an existential crisis, over-50s cricket is thriving. If he still doesn't take any wickets at Test level, Anderson will be eligible to play himself in September 2032.

The only fast thing about walking cricket is its growth. The number of participants is increasing rapidly last year The One Show sent Angela Rippon to Yorkshire to make a feature about it. More recently, in March, Lords Indoor School hosted the first inter-provincial walking cricket festival. It was a astonishing day at Lords, says Aimee Illidge, a project officer at Kent Cricket Community Trust, the charitable arm of Kent CCC. We then realized how big walking cricket is becoming. All provinces have thriving teams.

Batters like to make runs at a slower pace. Photo: Andrew Aitchison/The Guardian

Late last month, on a crisp Monday morning, The Spin visited the Three Hills Sports Center in Folkestone, Kent, to see how walking cricket works. As you might expect, there are a few adjustments to it the official rules, but it is recognisably cricket. The most important thing is that everyone has the same commitment when you are out, you keep batting but the bowling team is awarded five runs. At the local level, the rules are made of plasticine, allowing any group to manipulate them for maximum fun.

Aimee Illidge has a background in community-based theater and immediately recognized the best parts of the game. Walking cricket, she says, is just another form of community involvement. The group we looked at was all male, but it was a coincidence that there were female players at all the other hubs in Kent, rather than a representation of a diverse, testosterone-free sport. The oldest player in any of the Kent hubs is 87, and none of the usual barriers of an implicitly ageist society are in place. There is an organic purity and infectious positivity in the whole. In a sense, the most important player is the least talented, because he represents what those involved cherish most: inclusivity. Although everyone uses that word, it is spoken with enthusiasm and pride rather than opportunistic cynicism.

In Kent there are players who are hearing impaired, have mobility problems (they only have to walk half a lap), live with dementia or learning difficulties. No one feels the need to mask or hide. When the BCCI launches the Walking IPL, we hope that every player profile will proudly list the relevant medical abbreviations: R Smyth RHB RM DVT OSD.

People have limitations that can stop them from being selected for a cricket team, says team captain Mark, 62. I have my own limitations, my natural batting position is number 12. All that matters is that people want to play.

At first, Graham didn't really want to play. In 2022, he needed two walking sticks after surgery on both knees. A few months later his wife saw an advertisement on Facebook for the first Folkestone session and suggested he try it. Graham had played only a handful of cricket in his life, but his talent for hitting the ball back over the bowler's head soon revealed itself. On the day The Spin arrived, he became the first person to hit six sixes in an over. In the 18 months since he joined the group, Graham has lost almost a quarter of his body weight.

For many, it's a gateway, whether it's to other forms of exercise, greater health awareness or simply developing the confidence to use public transport. If your first image of walking cricket is Father Ted, specifically the Craggy Island Indoor football match for all priests over 75, erase it. It's more tiring than it looks and there are some top class players. And while there are certain Father Ted touches, they only add to the charm. The Sittingbourne group has to share the room with an Aerobics group, so the background noise is not polite applause, but pumping, percussive dance music.

What about? Rob Smyth is canceled out by an unplayable piece of lovely left-arm bowling. Photo: Andrew Aitchison/The Guardian

Walking cricket offers the perfect hat-trick of health benefits: physical, mental and social. It gave me a new lease of life after I retired, says John, a classical technician who opened the batting for Malta during his army days and now plays twice a week. The post-match chat is just as much fun as the cricket. Players need a really good excuse to skip the post-match meeting for tea and cake, there are community days with the opportunity for the whole team over 5s to watch Kent play and a WhatsApp group where the moment of the competition is rewarded every week. What no one really talks about is which team won; some people don't even know.

As the game grows, there will be challenges. The first is the dreaded F-word; one of Kent's centers is currently inactive due to a lack of funding. The second is the delicate balance between community and competition. At Lords, some counties chose their strongest first XIs, while others distributed the best players evenly. Ultimately, there could be two separate streams, one focused on community and the other on competition, Aimee says. It's something that needs to evolve.

At the very end, after playing for a while, I faced the last three balls of the day from Paul, a left-arm bowler. He swings it in, be careful, said the non-striker Nigel, as I imagined an elegant drive halfway through. The first ball was at me quicker than I could say, high front elbow, but I managed to fumble it clumsily. The next two, replicas of Wasim Akram's delivery to Chris Lewis in the 1992 World Cup final, made my plastic stumps fly, or at least wobble.

Three balls, minus 10 runs, game over. As we shook hands, I expected to be embarrassed, but I realized I was smiling. Not nervous or clumsy, just natural. Like a child.