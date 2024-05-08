Riverside wins its first state team title in 20 years





Riverside's extended weekend in boys tennis ended with a state championship. The Warriors defeated Myrtle Beach 4-3 on Monday in a suspended match at Columbia's Wildewood Tennis Club for the Class AAAA high school title. The state team final match started Saturday in Florence but was interrupted several times by rain and lightning, ultimately ending with the score tied 3-3 and Riverside has a 1-0 lead in the deciding No. 1 doubles match. Play was suspended and moved to Monday in Columbia in hopes of finishing before the individual championships Tuesday and Wednesday in Florence. This time it was over quickly. The doubles team of senior Connor Maddox and eighth-grader Nathan Purica, the No. 1 and No. 2 players respectively in singles, gave Riverside the state championship. With Riverside down 3-2 on Saturday, it was Purica who won his match in a third-set tiebreaker 12-10, forcing the decisive doubles match and giving the Warriors a shot at their first state title in two decades. Others in the Riverside starting lineup are Liam Felty, Haddon Otey and Colin Drake, with Jace Thompson and Soctt Greiner as the second doubles team. “If you had asked me at the beginning of the season who would ultimately be the star, I would have said, 'It could be any of them,'” Riverside coach Heather Gage said. “This team is so phenomenal and has so much confidence in each other. In the end, it was our 8th grade student who managed to win two crucial matches under such extreme pressure. “I couldn't imagine a better scenario. He stood up for his seniors. His respect and admiration for the senior class is a pure reflection of the leadership they have shown over the years. That is the most important value we have as a Riverside tennis program .We are a family and you always play for something bigger than yourself.” UPDATED PLAYOFF Brackets: Baseball | Softball | Boys Football | Girls football Meanwhile, in Class AAAAA, JL Mann and TL Hanna attempted to play their Upper State championship, which was postponed first by a forfeit and appeal won by Mann, and then by bad weather Saturday in Greenville. The match was suspended on Monday with Mann leading 2-0 in singles and moved to Thursday at 5pm ET. The winner will face Lower State champion Wando for the state title at a time and place to be determined. In the Class AAA state finals that concluded Saturday, Daniel lost to Camden and Christ Church lost to Oceanside in Class AA. Todd Shanesy is an award-winning sportswriter who has covered high school athletics for many years for the Greenville News, Spartanburg Herald-Journal and Anderson Independent Mail in the USA TODAY Network. Contact him by email at [email protected]. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @ToddShanesySHJ.

