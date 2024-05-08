Sports
The 10 best defensive tackles still available in the NCAA transfer portal
The LSU football staff continues the evaluation process as they look to add depth to the defensive line this offseason.
After missing three of their top targets in recent weeks, it's back to the drawing board for the Bayou Bengals as they look to fill the void in this area.
LSU has played host to the No. 1 and No. 2 uncommitted defensive tackles in the NCAA Transfer Portal in Damonic Williams and Simeon Barrow Jr. in recent weeks.
Now, after visits to Baton Rouge, the prized transfers have revealed their destination after making countless trips.
Damonic Williams: Oklahoma
Simeon Barrow: Miami
While both Williams and Barrow went elsewhere, Indiana transfer goalie Philip Blidi, who hosted LSU for a visit weeks ago, committed to Auburn.
The talk of the town has been LSU's inability to use the portal effectively during the current spring season, but with defensive line coach Bo Davis on staff he has the ingredients to put together a solid group.
As the offseason progresses, it's a given that the Tigers will add another defensive tackle or two, but there remain reinforcements who have put pen to paper.
Here's a look at the current state of the LSU defensive tackle room, the remaining options in the transfer portal and where the Tigers could go from here:
The Veterans: Jacobian Guillory and Jalen Lee
Guillory and Lee provided the majority of LSU's first-team reps over the past two months during spring camp, where Guillory was penciled in as a starter. The fifth-year senior returned to Baton Rouge with an opportunity to take control of this position group and has done just that this offseason.
The 6-foot-1, 320-pounder played well during camp and quickly became a vocal leader for this defense. He took first-team reps throughout camp and didn't miss a beat while in position to replace both Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith's snaps.
As for Lee, the second-year Tiger lined up next to Guillory for most of camp. The Florida transfer will make key snaps this season, with a lack of depth at this position group. At 6-foot-4 and 307 pounds, he has lightened up a bit and looked more mobile during spring camp.
It was a struggle for Lee all spring. He split reps with offensive lineman turned defensive lineman Kimo Makane'ole for first-team duties and should have a strong offseason to take impactful snaps this fall.
Click here to see the current state of the defensive equipment room
The Youngsters: De'Myrion Johnson, Shone Washington, Preston Hickey and Ahmad Breaux
Johnson…The true freshman arrived in Baton Rouge this offseason and faced key moments due to the Tigers' lack of depth. Johnson is a player who will need time to polish his game and is a defensive tackle who will likely redshirt with the program in Year 1 as he gets acclimated to the college game. In the long term, ensure that the young person takes steps in the right direction.
Washington…With a JUCO transfer, Washington headed to Death Valley with high expectations. After previously committing to LSU out of high school, he opted to sign with the Georgia Bulldogs for his freshman campaign before going the JUCO route. Once again on the recruiting scene, Washington became a coveted target for Power Five programs, with LSU signing. It will be intriguing to see the snaps he takes in Death Valley this fall, as he may need time to reach that next level.
Hickey…The walk-on took second-team snaps during spring camp and has been an impressive rotation player for the Tigers when they needed him. With LSU looking to add reinforcements via the NCAA Transfer Portal, we'll keep an eye on where Hickey falls on the depth chart.
Breaux…Early enrollee Ahmad Breaux has switched positions. After arriving in Baton Rouge as a defensive end, Breaux recently moved to the interior defensive line given the depth issues the program currently faces. The freshman currently stands at 6-foot-1, 258 pounds, but will certainly need to put on significant size to make an impact sooner or later. Nevertheless, he will be an intriguing prospect for LSU in the long run.
The signer: Dominick McKinley
The five-star freshman arrives in Death Valley this summer, where he will immediately take on a key role for LSU. Defensive line coach Bo Davis got a commitment from his man earlier this year and never looked back after McKinley officially put pen to paper in February. Now the five-star signee will have all eyes on him this season ahead of the season opener against USC as he will be a player who needs to make snaps.
The transfer addition: Gio Paez
The transfer from Wisconsin will make his way south this summer, where he will be a key rotation figure for the Tigers during the 2024 season.
Paez is from Los Angeles, California and redshirted his first season with the Badgers. He only played one game in year two, but that counted as the 2020 COVID season. Over the past three seasons, he has played 32 games and registered 36 tackles.
The defense plan:
We can move (defensive ends) Bradyn Swinson inside and Paris Shand inside, then DaShawn Womack on the edge and (linebacker) Harold Perkins on the edge,” Brian Kelly said this spring. “You have a different configuration. I think we can be very dynamic with some defensive linemen and move the pieces. On first and second down, we really have to work hard to get after the quarterback. But in terms of stopping the run, Jacobian Guillory was excellent. In terms of what Bo Davis is looking for, he has been excellent and steady. We have to find that other man. That's what we're looking for. We are trying to develop that second man and have a number of depth pieces behind us.
For LSU, it's a complete reset for the coaching staff. Defensive line coach Bo Davis will now hit the recruiting trail again as he looks for reinforcements for the future.
Here's a look at the nine best undrafted defensive tackles still on the market, per On3 Sports:
– Adin Huntington: UL-Monroe (6'0, 260 pounds)
– Anthony Dunn Jr: Florida Atlantic (6'4, 250 pounds)
– CJ West: Kent State (6'2, 305 pounds)
– Andrew Depaepe: Michigan State (6'4, 230 pounds)
– Terrell Allen: Tennessee State (6'0, 235 pounds)
– Khurtis Perry: Alabama (6'2, 267 pounds)
– Thomas Gore: Miami (6'0, 280 pounds)
– Johnny Bowens: Oregon (6'2, 250 pounds)
– Decarius Hawthorne: Florida Atlantic (6'2 260 pounds)
Other LSU news:
LSU WBB: National champion guard Kateri Poole announces transfer destination
Popular LSU transfer cornerback Jeremiah Hughes makes a few official visits
