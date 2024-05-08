Rome: a magical city and a wide open men's tennis draw at the 2024 Italian Open

Oh, Rome. The majesty of the Colosseum. The golden light of the sun as it sets west of the Tiber. The tranquility of the Spanish Steps.

And one big mess of a tennis tournament in the Foro Italico, one of the most picturesque locations in the world.

Just over a month ago, men's tennis seemed to emerge from the chaos into a clear story. Novak Djokovic is still in first place, but everyone agrees that Jannik Sinner is the player to beat in 2024, with Carlos Alcaraz ready to take back the match at any moment and Daniil Medvedev showing that he is closer to that three is then the tens behind him. it.

Then things went wrong. An injury bug at the top of the sport, rejuvenated contenders from the former Big Threes squad and the return of a legend have created a wide-open environment in a men's game that has seen decidedly little of that for some time.

The trouble is that Rome doesn't produce many dark-horse champions, or even finalists. It is located on traditional clay, at sea level, making it a near copy of the French Open courses at Roland Garros. That means almost everyone plays every year, barring injuries. Since 2005, someone not named Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic has won only three times, and one of those names is Andy Murray. The other TWO? Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev.

It is probably the highest quality Grand Slam setup in the sport.



Medvedev defeated Holger Rune in last year's final (Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images)

That said, there are a lot of walking wounded in the top 20 at the moment, with Andrei Rublev on his last ditch to win Madrid, while Holger Rune is peaking as much. Even some potential dark horses, such as rising Czechs Jiri Lehecka, Tomas Machac and Jakub Mensik, or home hope Lorenzo Musetti, are in trouble or suffer disheartening losses.

If he insists on a runner or runner, does Grigor Dimitrov count? He reached the Miami final and lost tight matches in Monte Carlo and Madrid. He is number 10 in the ATP rankings and number 8 in the Italian capital.

In a city known for its past, history says Novak Djokovic will just swoop in and win most of it all, but the present hasn't been good for Djokovic lately, who has yet to win a title.

So let's put that aside and try to get a sense of the landscape at the Italian Open.

Which top men's tennis players have been eliminated?

Jannik Sinner, number 2 in the world

Struggling with a right hip injury, the Italian made it to the quarter-finals of Madrid and then called it a day. Sinner has withdrawn from Rome to try to make a healthy progress at the French Open, where he needs to be able to move with his trademark fluidity to have his best chances. It wasn't there in Madrid.

Carlos Alcaraz, number 3 in the world

Alcaraz has also withdrawn. The Spaniard has few weaknesses in his game, although his serve is not at the level of the rest of his arsenal. One downside during his short career is his apparent susceptibility to minor injuries.

He also reached the quarter-finals of Madrid, but withheld his forehand due to a forearm injury. He hit that usually lethal shot three miles per hour slower than the year before, a decrease of about four percent. That may not sound like much, but if you're his opponent standing about 25 yards away, four percent translates into the extra split seconds that turn from watching a ball whiz by to being able to release it.

He will rest for the next three weeks and will try to have that arm ready to deliver his usual punch in Paris.

Which top men's tennis players are participating?

Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the world



Djokovic has not had the easiest start to the year (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Djokovic has transferred almost his entire team since the US Open. He has played only one clay court tournament, in Monte Carlo, where he did better than usual and lost in three sets to Casper Ruud in the semi-finals.

He skipped Madrid to keep some petrol in his tank as he desperately wants to win the Olympic gold medal at Roland Garros this summer, the only major prize that has eluded him. When he appears in court this week, almost four weeks will have passed since his last competitive match.

Rome is not the center. The French Open and the Olympic Games are. On the other hand, he has won the title six times in the Rafael Nadal era on clay.

Rafael Nadal, number one in the world 305

Speaking of the King of Clay, he will be in Rome, but in what version and what is the purpose?

Urgent to win an 11th Italian title? More measured experiments with his aging body, which seems like one bad step away from the end? A parting word at the tournament that turned him into Rafael Nadal? All of the above?

Here was Nadal after losing in the fourth round in Madrid.

“I dreamed of playing all these tournaments in which I was successful again,” he said.

Rome is one of the countries where I enjoyed playing. So I want to go there. I will try. And I want to play well there. I want to play well. I want to be competitive.



Nadal won't give up (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Daniil Medvedevworld no 4

Medvedev, the defending champion from Rome, withdrew from his quarter-final against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic after one set with an injury to his right upper leg. He doesn't like clay very much. He has also never successfully defended a title.

Stefanos Tsitsipasworld no 8

Tsitsipas, one of the game's best clay players, prepared for a great run on the red stuff, winning Monte Carlo and reaching the final in Barcelona. He then lost his opening match in Madrid to Thiago Monteiro, an experienced qualifier from Brazil who caught him off guard, in straight sets.

He will undoubtedly want to right his ship in Rome before Roland Garros. However, last week there was news in his personal life, when Paula Badosa, his girlfriend of almost a year, announced that they had broken up.



The Greeks' victory in Monte Carlo was a major improvement in form (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Andrei Rublevworld no 6

He won Madrid while battling illness after a month-long slump in which he lost three of four matches. Can he back up?

Luckily Auger tooworld no 20

Glass half full: He scored one of the best wins of his career by beating two-time Roland Garros finalist Ruud during his run to the final in Madrid, before Rublev beat him 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Glass half empty: That run to the final included two mid-match retirements and a walkover in the quarter-final against Sinner.

Casper Ruudworld no 7

Incredibly dangerous on clay. Healthy. Equipped. Watch out.

Tell us your favorites and dark horses in the comments.

(Top photos: Clive Brunskill; Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto; Julian Finney/via Getty Images)