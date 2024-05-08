KU football secures commitment from transfer defensive end Bai Jobe





Football

Kansas University Football Recruiting The Kansas football team added a sought-after player at perhaps the position of greatest need, earning the signing of former Michigan State defensive back Bai Jobe. Jobe's trainer, Sean Cooper, announced the decision in a post Tuesday morning. #RockChalkJayhawk Bai Jobe @geldbj22 On the way to @KU_Football @mcintosh_mat pic.twitter.com/IPRS3aguyz — Sean Cooper (@seancooper_C4) May 7, 2024 Jobe, who is originally from Senegal but played high school football at Community Christian School in Norman, Oklahoma, was the best player in his state out of high school and a four-star prospect in the class of 2023. He had picked the Spartans from high school through a series of prestigious offers, including from Alabama and Oklahoma. This time, JayhawkSlant.com reported that Jobe visited both Mississippi State and KU before deciding on the Jayhawks. “It feels great, and I really like the coaches,” Jobe told JayhawkSlant's Jon Kirby. “They were really against me. It feels good to know I'm in good hands.” Even though Jobe is a young player — he had just two tackles in one game in his first year with the Spartans — his addition immediately reshapes KU's thin defensive end group, especially on the pass-rush side. “Number one is his ability to work, and number two, his ability to block out distractions and get to work,” Cooper told Kirby. “Number three, what everyone knew coming out of high school and what everyone still knows is his nervous system. He had an explosion and got out. His initial power separates him from most people in the country.” The Jayhawks have a pair of veteran stopping defensive ends in Jereme Robinson and Youngstown State transfer Dylan Wudke, but they have lacked established options to bolster their pass rush. Last year, Austin Booker emerged as a game-destroying option on the defensive line and parlayed a strong season into a fifth-round selection in the NFL Draft. This year, the staff has expressed confidence in its ability to establish a pass rush. Coaches are counting on moves forward from Dean Miller, a former JUCO transfer who has played primarily on special teams and worked on adding weight, and Dylan Brooks, who was once a highly touted recruit at Auburn, but Brooks' availability is uncertain after he had missed the Spring Showcase at the end of KU's spring practices. Listed at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, Jobe now adds another option to the group in addition to those two and helps set the Jayhawks up well for the future as freshman Dakyus Brinkley (who committed early registered) and Deshawn Warner will do so. are also in that position in the mix. His commitment follows that of former Michigan offensive lineman Amir Herring, who committed to joining the Jayhawks on Thursday. PREVIOUS POST Listen: Rock Chalk Sports Talk about college basketball, Royals and more

