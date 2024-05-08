Community School Tennis Teams End Regular Season With 3-1 Stretch | Secondary school

The Sun Valley Community Schools tennis teams defeated three of four opponents on their way to the postseason last week.
The Cutthroats started the week with a 9-3 win against Sugar-Salem. Matt Carlin, Cal Davis and Billy Griffin each earned a singles win for the boys team. The girls followed suit, winning two of the three matches thanks to Keeley Strine and Siena Laredo.
The boys doubles teams of Walker Pate-Beckett Gates and Campbell Spoor-Carter Colgate scored two more wins for the Cutthroats. Chloe McGowan and Attie Murray claimed victory in the girls' doubles. The team's wins were rounded out with a mixed doubles victory for Kiki Pate and Sam White.
SVCS again won 9-3 in separate matches against Gooding the same day. The boys trio of Carlin, Davis and Griffin and the girls trio of Graysen Strine, Keeley and Laredo earned wins for the team.
Boys doubles team Spoor-Colgate, girls doubles team McGowan-Murray and mixed doubles team Piper Schmitz-Cash Ammons earned SVCS's next three victories.
The Cutthroats returned to action on Friday, May 3, taking on Weiser and Fruitland.
SVCS kept the momentum from the previous games with a 7-5 win against Weiser.
Carlin, Davis, Keeley and Laredo each earned a point for the Cutthroats with singles wins. In doubles, Pate-Gates (boys), McGowan-Murray (girls) and Pate-White (mixed) took home the victory.
Fruitland proved to be too much to handle that same day, defeating SVCS 10-2. Cutthroats' only wins went to Carlin (boys singles) and McGowan-Murray (girls doubles).
Next up for SVCS is the district tournament on Saturday, May 11 at home.
