



PEORIA, sick. Bradley University Athletics has announced pricing information regarding men's basketball season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign, effective June 1, 2024. Changes for the coming season As we head into the 2024-2025 men's basketball season, we would like our season ticket holders to be aware of some upcoming changes for the new season. The first change concerns access to the Sherer Volvo Braves Club area, as access to the Braves Club area now begins at the Silver donor level on the Braves Club Benefit card. Previously, access started at the bronze donor level. The second change is the addition of Blue level seating (sections 201, 202, 212, 213, 214 and 224). Previously a Bronze level, season ticket holders will see a reduction in ticket price while their donation level to the Braves Club Seat Fund remains the same. The Blue tier has been expanded to row 16. Past season ticket holders who were in the White tier from row 12 to row 16 will face an increase in ticket price and an additional seat maintenance fee. Finally, men's basketball season ticket holders are reminded that 2024-2025 pricing is now in effect. New 2023-24 season ticket holders will not see an increase in ticket prices. Season ticket holders who renewed from 2022-23 to 2023-24 will see an increase in costs due to the renewal option offered for the 2023-24 season. For more information about the upcoming changes in the 2024-2025 season, please view the season ticket letter on our website. Timeline of dates Current season ticket holders have until May 31, 2024 to secure their place for next season. Deposits can be made online through the Bradley Ticketmaster Account Manager, by telephone by calling the Bradley Ticket Office or in person at the Renaissance Coliseum Box Office. Beginning June 1, 2024, Bradley Ticket Office staff will filter seat change and addition request forms using Braves Club Priority Points. Current season ticket holders may also start paying for their season ticket in full from June 1, 2024. New season tickets will go on sale on July 1, 2024. For those who have submitted ticket interest forms, a Bradley Ticket Office salesperson will contact you beginning July 1, 2024. To complete a ticket interest form, follow this link and fill in the requested information. Payment plans Payment plans are available for season ticket holders in two-part or four-part subscriptions. Two-part subscriptions will be charged on June 1, 2024 and September 15, 2024. Four-part subscriptions will be charged on June 1, 2024, July 15, 2024, August 15, 2024 and September 15, 2024. To initiate a payment plan, please contact contact the Bradley Ticket Office. To ask? The Bradley Athletics Ticket Office can be reached at 309-677-2625 and is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 AM. to 4:30 p.m. to answer your questions. Bradley Athletics ticket office

1501 W. Main Street, Peoria, IL 61625

[email protected]

309-677-2625

