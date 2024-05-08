Isanta wins regional tennis title





Sophomore Panther heads to state, Maharishi trio joins

FAIRFIELD It was a great year for second-year tennis player Jana Isanta. The Winfield-Mount Union exchange student just started playing this spring for Mt. Pleasant, and she has already reached incredible heights. She continued to climb at Monday's regional tennis tournament.



Jana Isanta of Mount Pleasant prepares for a backhand during the regional girls tennis tournament in Fairfield on Monday. (Andy Krutsinger/De Unie)

Isanta, who is originally from a city just outside Barcelona, ​​Spain, blew through the singles competition, winning every set she played in by five or more points. “I really wanted to make it to state,” Isanta said. I really enjoy playing tennis, so I really wanted to progress and just keep playing tennis. Isanta advanced to the first round, defeating Centerville's Ava Allen 6-0, 6-0. In the quarterfinals, she defeated Southeast Conference rival Nevaeh Logan of Keokuk, defeating her 6-0, 6-1.



Maharishi's Ishita Mukadam returns a ball during the regional girls tennis tournament in Fairfield on Monday. (Andy Krutsinger/De Unie)

Isanta had quite a few matchups in the next two rounds, facing Maharishi stars Poojita and Ishita Mukadam. In the semi-finals she defeated Poojita Mukadam 6-1, 6-1. She won by the same score in the regional title match, defeating Ishita Mukadam in the final showdown. I am very grateful to have lived in Mt. Pleasant can play because we don't have courts in Winfield, Isanta said. I really enjoy it. They are super nice. Ishita Mukadam will join Vila in the state singles. Regional play moves forward two qualifiers, and she clinched her spot by knocking out Assumption's Addison Walter in the semifinals, a win that earned her the spot against Isanta in the championship. Ishita Mukadam returns to state after finishing seventh in the state singles tournament last spring. We are proud of Ishita, said Maharishi head coach Lawrence Eyre. She just became Maharishi School's first two-time state qualifier since Minna Montgomery in 2010 and 2011. The Maharishi doubles team of Ria Altynska-Ross and Aparajita Kalra also advanced to state. The Pioneer duo took second place in doubles. That performance included a victory over Fairfield's top doubles team of Emma Wendland and Sriya Yammanur in the semifinals. Wendland and Yammanur would win the third place match. Altynska-Ross and Kalra fell prey to the Davis County duo Abby Warning and Culee Smith in the championship.



Fairfield's Emma Wendland will compete in the 2024 girls regional doubles tournament Monday at Fairfield Middle School. (Andy Krutsinger/De Unie)

As with the singles, two doubles teams from the regional teams will advance to the state tournament. Our doubles newcomers, Ria and Aparajita, have improved in every event this season, Eyre said. It's exciting to see their progress on the field.” The full trio of Mt. Pleasants Isanta and Maharishi will all be in action May 24 at the University of Iowa Tennis Center in Iowa City. That is a two-day tournament, ending on May 25.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.southeastiowaunion.com/sports/isanta-wins-regional-tennis-title/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos