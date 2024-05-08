Chinese table tennis team dominates competition on day 4 at WTT 2024 Saudi Smash-Xinhua





Fan Zhendong (L) of China takes on An Jaehyun of South Korea during their men's singles round of 32 match at WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou) JEDDAH, May 7 (Xinhua) — The Chinese table tennis team continued to show their dominance at the WTT 2024 Saudi Smash, winning all their matches on Tuesday. In the women's round of 32 singles, world champion Sun Yingsha easily defeated Serbia's Isabela Lupulesku with scores of 11-3, 11-4, 11-6. Sun will face South Korea's Jeon Ji-hee in her next match. Chen Xingtong also made progress, beating Chinese Taipei's Chien Tung-Chuan 11-9, 11-9, 11-8. She will next face her compatriot Qian Tianyi, who advanced by beating Austrian Sofia Polcanova 3-0 (11-7, 13-11, 11-7). On the men's side, Fan Zhendong showed off his skills with a convincing 11-9, 11-4, 11-4 win over An Jae-hyun of South Korea. Fan is now scheduled to play against German Patrick Franziska, who won his match against Spaniard Alvaro Robles 3-0. In the men's doubles, top seeds Ma Long and Wang Chuqin defeated Saudi duo Ali Alkhadrawi and Abdulaziz Bu Shulaybi with a comfortable 3-0 win. They will face international duo Jakub Dyjas from Poland and Cedric Nuytinck from Belgium in the quarter-finals. In the women's doubles, top-seeded duo Chen Meng and Wang Manyu eased past Romanian duo Elisabeta Samara and Andrea Dragoman 3-0, setting up another all-Chinese showdown against teammates Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong, who also won their match. 3-0 against the Thai duo Orawan Paranang and Suthasini Sawettabut. In the mixed doubles, world No. 1 Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha defeated Indian duo Sreeja Akula and Harmeet Desai 3-0 to advance to the semi-finals. They will next face the world's No. 3 pair, Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata. Fan Zhendong of China reacts during the men's singles round of 32 against An Jaehyun of South Korea during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou) Fan Zhendong of China returns during the men's singles round of 32 against An Jaehyun of South Korea during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou) Liang Jingkun/Lin Gaoyuan (L) of China compete during the men's doubles round of 16 against Oh Junsung (South Korea)/Matsushima Sora (Japan) during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua / Wang Haizhou) Liang Jingkun/Lin Gaoyuan (L) of China compete during the men's doubles round of 16 against Oh Junsung (South Korea)/Matsushima Sora (Japan) during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua / Wang Haizhou) Liang Jingkun (R)/Lin Gaoyuan of China compete during the men's doubles round of 16 against Oh Junsung (South Korea)/Matsushima Sora (Japan) during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua / Wang Haizhou) Wang Chuqin (L)/Sun Yingsha compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal against India's Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou) Wang Yidi/Chen Sun Yingsha of China returns a shot during the women's singles round of 32 against Izabela Lupulesku of Serbia during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou) Wang Chuqin (L)/Sun Yingsha compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal against India's Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou) Wang Yidi (R)/Chen Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete during the men's doubles round of 16 against Ali Alkhadrawi/Abdulaziz Bu Shulaybi of Saudi Arabia during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou ) Ma Long/Wang Chuqin (L) of China compete during the round of 16 men's doubles against Ali Alkhadrawi/Abdulaziz Bu Shulaybi of Saudi Arabia during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou ) Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles round of 32 against Izabela Lupulesku of Serbia during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou) Japan's Ito Mima returns during the women's singles round of 32 against Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou) Ma Long/Wang Chuqin (L) of China compete during the men's doubles round of 16 against Ali Alkhadrawi/Abdulaziz Bu Shulaybi of Saudi Arabia during WTT Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou )

