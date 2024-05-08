2024 CAA Championship Softball Set





WILMINGTON, NC The Stony Brook University softball team earned the third seed in the 2024 CAA Championships after finishing the regular season 34-15 overall and 19-8 in league play. Stony Brook is making its second appearance in the CAA postseason in as many seasons as a member of the conference. ALL-CAA PERFORMERS

Kyra McFarland was named All-CAA First Team, while Alyssa Costello And Catherine Anne Kupinski collected All-CAA Second Team recognition. McFarland led the CAA in hits (65) and batting average (.392), ranking Nos. 55 and 97 in the NCAA, respectively. McFarland led the team with 20 multi-hit games and was one of four Seawolves with a four-hit game this season. She enjoyed a team-best 21-game hitting streak during the season and has reached base safely in all but nine games this season. Costello collected All-CAA honors for the second straight season and an all-conference nod for the third time in her career. She ranked in the team's top five in 10 different offensive categories and led the Seawolves with three career triples. A player with five tools, Costlello's five outfield assists led the team and her 11 stolen bases were second-most on the team. Kupinski led the CAA in runs batted in (43) and OPS (1.068), finished second in batting average (.372) and slugging percentage (.628), third in home runs (8) and ranks in the top six in hits, runs scored and on-base percentage. Kupinski's 16 multi-hit games were second on the team behind McFarland and her 13 multi-RBI appearances were groundbreaking for the Seawolves. ROLL WOLVES (18X)

Stony Brook won 18 straight games from March 29 to April 26, which was the longest winning streak in the country. The Seawolves' streak also included 13 straight wins against CAA opponents and Stony Brook outscored opponents 112-34 during the 18-game span. The streak also set a new program record. 30+ PROFIT

Stony Brook won 34 games during the regular season, the most since 2014. Stony Brook is two wins away from tying a program record set in 2009 and matched in 2012. The Seawolves' .694 winning percentage is currently the second-best mark . in the history of the program. Stony Brook has reached 30 wins for the 11th time under head coach Megan T. Bryant . 1,000 wins for BRYANT

Head coach Megan T. Bryant earned the 1,000th win of her coaching career against Fairleigh Dickinson on April 17. She earned win No. 656 at Stony Brook in her 24th season at the helm of the program. Prior to Stony Brook, Bryant won 281 games at Drake and 63 at Stetson. ROAD WARRIORS

Stony Brook finished the regular season with a program record 18 road wins. The Seawolves' 18 wins in true road games tied those of Boston University, Marist and Oklahoma State in the NCAA. AGAINST THE FIELD

Stony Brook faced four of the five other teams that clinched a spot in the CAA Championship during the regular season. The Seawolves swept Hofstra, took two of three from Elon and were swept by both Campbell and Delaware. Stony Brook did not face UNC Wilmington during the regular season. For an inside look at Stony Brook's softball program, be sure to follow alongFacebook,TweetAndInstagram.

