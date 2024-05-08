Fantasy Football: Sleepers will target dynasty rookie drafts in late 2024 | Fantasy football news, rankings and projections

Opportunities and a path to snaps are always the biggest key: Specific to the running back position, some Day 3 picks could emerge.

The Kimani Vidal The hype probably means he won't sleep much longer: After creating the preliminary list of sleepers, the Los Angeles Chargers Sixth-round picks are still eligible for this list.

Late-round wide receivers who can make an impact: Devontez Walker And Jacob Cows become intriguing choices for their respective offenses.

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

The real dart throws in dynasty rookie drafts typically come after the third round in standard 12-team leagues (37th pick and above). While the hit rate remains low, there are still a select few who go on to become fantasy stars every year, including Puka Nacua, who made this list last year. Each player listed below was, at best, a Day 3 pick in the NFL draft and listed as a fourth-round pick or later based on Fantasy Pros Consensus ADP.

By diving into the best data available on PFF, you can identify which players going later in the rookie draft are worth adding to dynasty rosters.

RB Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers – FP consensus ADP: 38th overall (RB11)

I should start this off by saying that Vidal's upside already moves him away from sleeper territory, evidenced by the sixth-round pick that ADP has moved to RB11 since the NFL draft. That said, there's quite a bit to like about Vidal, which is why he made the film pre-draft sleeper list for me too, so I don't mind contributing to this hype.

Vidal earned significant playing time during his college career and impressed over the past two seasons, posting back-to-back 90.0-plus rushing grades along with 2,788 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns during that span. Vidal will compete with established NFL veterans on the Chargers Guus Edwards And J. K. DobbinsWhile Greg Roman's offense operates with a primarily run-heavy approach and injury concerns with Dobbins coming off an Achilles strain, there is room for Vidal to make an impact as a rookie.

Like any Day 3 draft pick, a starting opportunity right out of the gate is incredibly rare and will have to be earned over time, so patience will be key not just for Vidal, but for every sleeper mentioned here. Vidal has the experience and background to emerge as a fantasy-relevant option in this offense, as evidenced by his strong grades coming out of college as shown in the chart below.

Kimani Vidal's career rushed to points and ranks:

Metric Value Belongs to RB prospects since 2018 Hasty rank 94.3 90th percentile Best single-season rushing class 93.2 94th percentile Rushing rank versus an eight-man box 85.5 92nd percentile Missed tackles forced per attempt 0.29 80th percentile

RB Tyrone Tracy, New York Giants – FP consensus ADP: 42nd overall (RB13)

Tracy also made the pre-draft sleep list and while he would likely never land somewhere as the clear-cut RB1 post-draft, this spot in New York was one of the best spots available for him to emerge as a fantasy-relevant rookie. The Giants brought in a stable and reliable starter, Devin Singletairthis offseason after losing Saquon Barkley in free agency, but there isn't much else on the Giants' roster to prevent a prospect like Tracy from getting involved in the offense as a rookie.

One of the key areas where Tracy can contribute will come as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, thanks to his experience as a wide receiver in college, but also due to Singletary's lack of production in that regard during his NFL career. Singletary has never achieved a 65.0 receiving grade despite receiving decent volume as a receiver in his NFL career, as he never received fewer than 45 targets (including playoffs). For Tracy and this Giants offense that has relied heavily on Barkley's receiving ability over the years, he should be able to take on a receiver role early while biding his time for carries to increase his workload .

Tyrone Tracy's career stats and ranks:

Metric Value Belongs to RB prospects since 2018 Hasty rank 91.2 66th percentile Explosive run rate 23.1% 97th percentile Missed tackles forced per attempt 0.39 98th percentile Yards after contact per run 4.20 90th percentile Goals per route traveled 0.20 85th percentile Yards per route 1.31 72nd percentile

RB Dylan Laube, Las Vegas Raiders – FP consensus ADP: 43rd overall (RB14)

A path to snaps on thin depth charts will always be key for these sleeper running backs, and Laube is no exception if he ends up with the Raiders, who did little to address the position in free agency after the departure of Jos Jacobs. Zamir White has been a clear winner so far this offseason in fantasy, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for Laube to contribute and potentially step in if White doesn't pan out. Laube's main competition for that handcuff role right now is Alexander Mattisonwho was one of the most inefficient backs in the league last year and lost his starting job, and Ameer Abdullahwho will be 31 years old at the start of the season and will probably contribute to the passing.

Laube comes out of the FCS with encouraging numbers as a receiver, where he could push Abdullah for usage early in his career. Laube achieved at least a grade of 81.1 in each of the past three seasons, with a high of 90.5 last season. He has nearly 200 targets for his college career, with 1,654 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns on 1.81 career yards per route ranking a 92nd percentile mark among running back prospects since 2018.

As a runner, Laube only has a career grade of 88.1, which fantasy managers would like to see move up from the FCS. However, he does have a strong 0.27 missed tackles per attempt (71st percentile), which serves as one of the more stable stats for backs coming from college to the NFL. Laube has the potential to earn a role on early or late downs given his skill set and relatively thin depth chart, which is exactly what fantasy managers should look for in these later rounds of rookie drafts.

WR Devontez Walker, Baltimore Ravens – FP consensus ADP: 41st overall (WR20)

Walker was Drake Maye's most efficient wide receiver last season at North Carolina, which was his first year with the team. He led the team with 2.28 yards per route run and 87.4 receiving yards per game, playing in just eight games this year after missing the first five weeks.

Even though his biggest career year is coming up Kent state in 2022, where he posted 921 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns, Walker's efficiency on the field has allowed him to earn 2.52 yards per route for his career, which is tied for eighth in this year's wide receiver class and at the 72nd percentile among prospects as of 2019. Walker should get a chance to contribute as an outside wide receiver for the Ravens next Odell Beckham Jr.'s departure, and it's a role that should suit him well, that he should spend time with Rashad Bateman.

When lined up wide, Walker earned 2.51 yards per route for his career, which is a 70th percentile point among prospects since 2019, and gained 3.53 yards per route versus single coverage, a 62nd percentile point over that span. While not mind-blowing numbers by any means, Walker's speed and ability to space down the field should help him find targets Lamar Jackson in this offense and contributed early in his NFL career. Walker could earn a bigger role down the road if he can be as efficient as he was during his college career.

WR Jacob Cows, San Francisco 49ers – FP consensus ADP: 44th overall (WR21)

Cowing was the second receiver drafted by the 49ers after being selected by the team Ricky Pearsall in the first round, but would be a great fit for Kyle Shanahans' offense as a player to move upfront and utilize in those tight areas of the field, such as the red zone, where he was particularly effective during his time at Arizona And UTEP.

During his career, Cowing racked up 56 red zone targets, the second-most in the league, and helped him rack up 33 touchdowns for his career. Cowing is a smaller receiver and will be used much more as a low ADoT option in Shanahan's offense around the line of scrimmage, similar to his use in Arizona The past two years. Cowing has seen 59 screen targets since 2022, which is the third-most in the class and led to an average target depth of just 7.6, the fourth-lowest in the class. Since 2017, Shanahan's 49ers are tied for the lowest average depth of target (7.9) in the NFL, which should fit Cowings' skill set perfectly. With trade rumors surrounding both Brandon Aiyuk And Deebo Samuel Lately, Cowing's time could come soon, but for now he's a target to hide among dynasty taxi squads.