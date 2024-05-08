The 9 trademarked names for Utah's NHL hockey team

Okay, let's get serious about this serious business of seriously naming Utah's serious new NHL team. No more hassle. According to a lot of people, this is the most important issue in Utah sports today.

And as former Jazz player Greg Foster once famously put it when talking about the team that had to hit the gas hard when the NBA playoffs arrived, when the Jazz actually made the playoffs: It's time to cut nuts. That reference, I was told, had nothing to do with castrating sheep or other critters, or cutting the bolts from the sides of a ship's hull in the final stages of construction, and everything to do with collecting nuts at the end of the autumn season. , before the animals wandered off with them all or before they were buried in the first layer of winter ice.

Where were we?

Ah, yes, ice, and Utah's name for the team that skates on it. We've all come up with about a hundred ideas, thousands of them, some serious, some mediocre, some bordering on madness. Although the Utah Lunatics aren't really on the lists I've seen. Now end the madness and go straight to the largest number of candidates, the ones who have recently been trademarked by a certain power center for what the name durn should be.

Utah ice cream Utah may be the winter sports capital of the world, or at least of the United States, and while Ice gives a nice icy feeling, it's too redundant. The team skates on ice, so it seems a bit redundant to name the team after the surface it plays on. It would be like naming a football team Turf or Gridiron, or a basketball team Hardwood, or a baseball team Diamond. No one would do that because it just doesn't work.

Utah Yetis This seems to be popular, but there are only a few hang-ups. The first is that this was once the mascot name for the Colorado Avalanche, and that's a no-go. Second, if my research is correct, Yeti refers to the hairy mountain beast that hangs out in the Himalayas, better known in this country as the Abominable Snowman. What exactly does a legend from Tibet have to do with the Beehive State? Nothing.

Utah Outlaws Admittedly, that's a cool name and the possibilities for a logo might be pretty cool. But does Utah's hockey team really want to be named after criminals? People known for ignoring and violating the rule of law? You might as well call the team the Politicians.

Utah gif Yes, there are seven different species of rattlesnakes in the state, and that scares the bejeebers out of me when I take the family dog ​​for a walk in the mountains or even around the block. I saw a dead rattlesnake in the middle of a neighborhood road last summer. I saw two on a crazy golf course. They say you can get your dog trained to avoid being bitten, but when people have trouble staying away from such venomous snakes, you're not sure how Rags and Fido, even if trained, would stay safe comment. Does Utah really want the image of a snake on its hockey team, on its team flags, pennants, blankets, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and pajamas? Who wants your sleep or the sleep of your children to be disturbed by nightmares because of images of sidewinders sliding across your face after hockey games? Not me.

Utah rage What are Utahns angry about? I looked up the strict definition of anger and it was: intense, disordered, and often destructive anger. Really, is that what we want? Secondary meanings were: one of the avenging gods in Greek mythology who torments criminals, oh, like Outlaws? and cause plagues. We've had enough plagues around here lately. No one wants to conjure up images of, say, Utah COVID. Also: a vengeful spirit, especially a hateful woman, folks, was better than that, or extreme fierceness or violence. How about the Utah Brutality or the Utah Slaughterers. No and no.

Utah Mammoth It's clumsy and awkward. An extinct hairy elephant.

Utah Hockey Club or Utah HC This hammers home the idea that no one in Utah is smart or creative enough to come up with a real name. That doesn't make the state unique, it makes it look stupid, the way the pioneers and then their descendants ran out of ideas when they crossed the plains to get here.

Snowstorm in Utah I understand that this ties into the idea of ​​snow, which is something we need to live and survive here, water being the source of life in the desert and all, no matter how difficult it can be for driving conditions. from November to May, and it perpetuates the double-Z theme initiated with the Jazz, call them the Blizz and that can be a good or a bad thing. I still haven't been able to fully embrace the idea of ​​another team name that a) goes all in on the kitsch of the two Z's, and b) is singular, not plural. I'll take lions and tigers and bears, oh my, over the heat and the thunder and, yes, the jazz.

Fill-in-the-blank exercises in Utah Since we still don't know what the name will end up being, and since trademarked names may still be a bit of a ruse, guess and guess quickly, because you know what time it is? Yes, you take his time collecting all the nuts. The Utah nuts? Hard to crack, but no, don't even go there.