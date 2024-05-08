Third time lucky at Glasshouses

It's a strange turn of events when you're in the cricket season and it's devilishly difficult to find cricket.

After poring over weather apps, listening to the forecasts and looking at who was playing where, the outlook for week two of competitive cricket looked a little brighter.

After the April 20 matches were postponed by leagues across Yorkshire because the ground was still unsuitable, I opted to go to Blubberhouses.

The village club play in the Nidderdale & District Amateur Cricket League and their firsts were at home against Helperby. A few people I know rate Blubberhouses as their favorite ground and this Division One match offered country cricket, with the prospect of a farm shop nearby for lunch.

Blubberhouses is located in the Washburn Valley in North Yorkshire; a strip of foliage with Skipton to the west and Harrogate to the east.

According to English heritage, the curious name, Blubberhouses, is said to be derived from the Middle English bluber or bubbling spring, joined with husum or houses.

Although there may be houses next to a bubbling spring in Blubberhouses, it is probably better known for being located on the route of the 2014 Tour de France. Cte de Blubberhouses was a few miles of gentle climb (compared to others in Yorkshire such as Rosedale Chimney and Glaisdale Horror .)

To get to Blubberhouses from where I live I would normally take the A59 from Skipton, but it has been closed by North Yorkshire Council since February due to a crack in the verge.

Signs of a landslide at Kex Gill have made reaching Blubberhouses more difficult, but certainly not impossible. We headed north from Otley over farmland with the 1,000ft Askwith Moor summit on our left.

Just off the stretch of the A59 you can reach is the start of Hardisty Hill. It's a winding left turn through a gate to get to the cricket ground by the Washburn River.

The Blubberhouses photos shown here are from a travel article by Mark Doherty for this website.

As Robert Burns put it, the best laid plans sometimes go wrong. After deciding where to go on the day and not having been called to check if the light was on, we were greeted by a padlocked gate.

Luckily, Mackenzies Farm Shop & Cafe, just up the hill, offered a pre-planned pit stop for grazing and regrouping.

We sat in the conservatory and had one of the best cakes I have ever eaten. (I've had many for a bit of context).

My wife and I chewed in contented silence, interrupted only by the occasional vigorous nod; something I do to enhance the beauty of a particular meal.

The man who served us was a striking mix of friendliness and gentle upselling. It was an art form that we could all learn from. His genuine warmth and way of talking about food on the menu was magnetic.

Staff there told us that the road closure had paralyzed the business and led to redundancies, with far fewer visitors willing to make an extra effort to go to Blubberhouses for a bite to eat.

Well, they're missing out and the postponed roadworks should be open again in the coming months. Hopefully it's not too late for Mackenzies, who also have a great farm shop.

Going back to watch cricket at Blubberhouses and stopping again for lunch at Mackenzies at some point in the future won't be a problem.

We chose to visit The Coldstones Cut. Having missed the car park (my fault) we floated into the Pateley Bridge to turn around and headed back up the very steep hill turning into a stony enclave wreaking havoc on the suspension.

The walk up Greenhow Hill to The Coldstones Cut was deceptively steep, but worth being buffeted by strong winds as my hamstrings begged for mercy.

The views here, 400 meters above sea level, are a glorious advertisement for the wonders of Nidderdale; an AONB (Area of ​​Outstanding Natural Beauty).

At this free public sculpture by Andrew Sabin, hikers are rewarded with a striking view of a working quarry after a tall stone entrance reminiscent of Game of Thrones.

It is reminiscent of arriving at an ancient, steep citadel, albeit with a nod to the modern street architecture (stone posts and yellow parking lines). The Coldstones Cut is unlike anything I've seen before and is a bit crazy in design, but I was very impressed.

The central passageway leads to an unobstructed view of the quarry; previous excavations give the impression of the land as an opera cake with its many layers laid bare.

You can then turn left or right into the disorienting circular stone passageways before emerging at the top and being greeted by Nidderdale gusts and 360-degree scenery.

There are compass points on a curved metal display, so Yorkshire place names are displayed in varying degrees with others from around the world.

At 185 degrees, Bingley was 25.1 km away and the south magnetic pole was about 16051.1 km. Inevitably, visitors (including ourselves) walked slowly around the semi-circle, ticking off places but also pausing to get a sense of the Yorkshire villages and towns that were also there somewhere.

Geographically it was time for warmer ears and pancakes, so we got back in the car to head back to Pateley Bridge.

The plan had been to catch a few overs but the 1st XI Division One match against Masham was called off, presumably because the pitch was not ready as it had been dry all day.

Pancakes were a pleasant substitute; made in minutes and delivered swimming in lemon juice and generously buried in cinnamon powder. The Pancake House on the High Street is highly rated online and for good reason.

Satiated and determined to finally see some club cricket, we had one last roll of the dice and headed to Glasshouses; a favorite of mine and my own chapter from my latest book, Dales, bail and cricket club stories.

According to the ECB Play-Cricket Match Center they were home to Ripon 2nd land with small straight boundaries.

Tea was served. Glasshouses are undoubtedly satisfied with 276-3 from 40 overs, thanks to a score of 192 between Tom Sanderson (118, below) and Amy Burton (50).

The palpable relief of seeing cricketers in white is something I get every year. It washes over me as if the world has repaired itself in a profound way.

Maybe I think too much and I just really like cricket.

It's true that it may be so cold today that the umpires resemble Arctic penguins huddled around the teapot in the clubhouse – but club cricket is officially here again in the form of Division Five of the Theakston Nidderdale League.

There's a half-hearted attempt at a fielding exercise by Glasshouses, using one of those cricket balls I remember from childhood; half red, half white, negligible seam and harder on the palms than their leather counterparts.

There were also a few spare parts behind the metal grille that shielded the clubhouse windows.

Fortunately, some things don't change much.

Then, as then, field work meant hitting a ball in the air, where someone would snort it or shoot it, amid collective groans and laughter.

Glasshouses told me they would struggle with players during the week, as many sides do, but had come up with a few father-and-son combos to bolster the numbers. We also had the prospect of a new opening bowler for the home side from Afghanistan.

Foyaaz was a stocky lad with a swinging action (above) whose pace immediately troubled Ripon's second team. He would end the day with 5-27, ably assisted by Amy Burton (2-30); a tough Glasshouses who also plays for Sessay Emeralds.

With Ripon sitting at a precarious 51-4, I had a chat with Glasshouses celebrity Ken, who lives on the ground and has been working on it for decades.

We discuss life, the damn weather and the best pizza (Pateley Pizza apparently). Although I'm happy to be back in this idyllic part of North Yorkshire, the cold has invaded my bone marrow whilst photographing the wildlife, so it's time to leave.

Warmer days are coming and we may well return to Glasshouses for another dose of calm, leaf-filled contentment.

For me, this is village cricket at its most pristine, befitting my childhood and in a beautiful part of the world.