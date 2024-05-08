Girls Team Tennis: Championship Finals Matchups Set





AURORA – The semifinals of the Colorado High School Activity Associations Girls Tennis Team State Championships have been completed and championship matches for all three classifications are scheduled; Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek (5A), Kent Denver vs. Cheyenne Mountain (4A) and Vail Christian vs. Colorado Academy (3A). In 5A, No. 1 Ralston Valley defeated No. 4 Rocky Mountain, 7-0, to advance to the championship match and continue its quest for the program's first-ever state title in girls tennis. The Mustangs will face No. 2 Cherry Creek, the defending state champions. The Bruins, who have won a state title 39 times since 1976 and are winners of the last six consecutive state championships, defeated No. 3 Valor Christian 6-1 to advance to the title game. In 4A, No. 1 Kent Denver defeated No. 4 Air Academy 5-2 to advance to the title game, where it will face No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain, which defeated Mullen 6-1. Cheyenne Mountain enters the championship finals looking for its third straight state title and 26th overall, while Kent Denver is looking for its first state championship in girls tennis since 2005, and sixth overall. In 3A, No. 4 Colorado Academy upset three-time defending champion and top-seeded D'Evelyn, 4-3, while No. Vail Christian narrowly edged past No. 3 Peak to Peak, 4-3. The two schools will meet in the championship finals, where both will look for their first-ever girls tennis state title. With Cherry Creek (39 titles), Cheyenne Mountain (25) and Kent Denver (5) advancing to the state championships, the three most decorated girls tennis programs will make their appearance in the title matches. The 2024 Girls Tennis Team State Championships will take place next Tuesday, May 14, at Denver Tennis Park. The 5A competition starts the day at 9:30 am, followed by the 4A championships at 11:45 am and the 3A competition at 2:00 pm. All matches are played to clinching, meaning all individual matches end at the point of reaching the double (first team to win four matches). Championship finals schedule 5A: No. 1 Ralston Valley vs. No. 2 Cherry Creek at 9:30

4A: No. No. 1 Kent Denver vs. No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain at 11:45 a.m

3A: No. 2 Vail Christian vs. No. 4 Colorado Academy at 2 p.m

