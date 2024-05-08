West Indies legend Brian Lara urges ICC to save Test cricket | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: Brian Lara a respected figure in West Indian cricket, has made a plea for the ICC urging the governing body to intervene and create a framework to address the growing dominance of the economy franchise-based T20 leagues that have been significantly affected Testing cricket 's fame.

The recent incident where South Africa further highlights the challenges facing Test cricket as the country fielded a weakened team against New Zealand due to the scheduling clash with their domestic T20 competition, SA20 .

This scenario has reignited debates over the relevance and prioritization of Test cricket amid the proliferation of shorter format tournaments.

I think ICC needs to put its heads together and find a way where franchise cricket takes over but in a much more structured manner and not in terms of the free fall that is going on at the moment, Lara said in an interaction with PTI editors at the headquarters, which was facilitated by Star Sports, where he is a commentator and pundit for the ongoing IPL.

I hope the astute thinkers can find a way to ensure it (Test) remains relevant. I love the Test Championship and I think it is important to ensure the game remains relevant.

Is cricket now taking the football route, where competitions take precedence over international assignments?

While Lara agreed with this point in principle, he also found differences in the two models.

Well, (cricket according to the football way). Let's look at football. For example, in addition to the major cup matches, the European cups, the World Cup and the South American cups, there may also be a few friendly matches. So Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Manchester City, they generally have their footballers for eleven months a year.

That seems to work for football. The burden has also fallen on every country to find ways to make money by organizing football matches, Lara began.

But Lara said the wealth amassed among three major countries, India, Australia and England, presents a very different scenario in the field of cricket.

The West Indies are now in a situation where our receipts cannot help us survive. So we are very grateful when India tours the West Indies. There's a lot of money going around for TV rights, which is great.

So it's hard to see outside the big three of Australia, England and India how countries will survive when things are tough for them economically.

From a cricketing point of view, Lara highlighted the challenges faced by teams outside the cricket powerhouses when their top players are unavailable due to T20 competition commitments. This scenario not only affects the competitive balance, but also poses obstacles for emerging teams aspiring to make their mark on the international stage.

Lara's sentiments resonate with recent developments such as Trent Boult's decision to forego a central contract with New Zealand Cricket in favor of pursuing opportunities as a T20 freelancer.

This trend further underlines the appeal and influence of franchise companies T20 tournaments on players, potentially impacting their availability for domestic duties in longer formats such as Test cricket.

Secondly, they (teams) do not have their best players playing because their best players are earning a living for their families elsewhere (leagues), he added.

In March this year, BCCI had introduced a Test Cricket Incentive Scheme, an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee, to ensure parity with match fees in other formats and competitions.

Lara welcomed the move but added that bringing spectators to the ground was just as important to maintain the game and sponsors' interest.

Incentives, or what BCCI does because they have the money, is one aspect of that. Of course, the reward for the players is great to keep them interested in the game.

But if you walk into a Test match and there is no one at that Test match, it is not encouraging. Try to get them (crowd) back into the ground, Lara said.

The Trinidadian said having a stadium filled to the brim is also important from the sponsors' point of view.

I'm almost certain you've experienced it in India, where a sponsor would rather spend his money on three hours of cricket instead of five days of cricket. Hey, you have five days to promote your product.”

The business person will say: But there is no one to promote it to. Give me three hours. I will pay even more money.' So I think getting the audience back is also something that needs to be discussed, he explained.

While Lara has little doubt that the T20 format will meet the demands of spectators, he said modern viewers need to be educated about the unique ebbs and flows of five-day cricket.

Well, I hope this is not the case (the test does not lose its relevance). The shorter version of the game has been adopted and it is entertainment and that is what people are looking for. We have not educated the current audience about the importance of batting a session and not losing a wicket.”

(With PTI inputs)

