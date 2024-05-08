College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon lead the top 25 after the spring ahead of the 2024 season





When it comes to ranking college football teams, there is limited room to include teams from the Group of Five. You can say that with certainty for every top 25 projection from here to… well, forever. You could attribute this to the lingering aftereffects of the realignment, as the power conferences have gobbled up some of the best of the rest. In the past two years alone, Cincinnati, Houston, UCF (Big 12) and SMU (ACC) have joined the Power Four, while BYU is entering its second season in the Big 12 after 12 years as an independent. It's called consolidation, folks, and it's made the Group of Five smaller. Below, we present CBS Sports' post-spring Top 25, which features 24 of the 25 teams as members of what has now become the Power Four following the breakup of the Pac-12. Independent Notre Dame is the only exception. Not surprisingly, nine of the top 10 come from the dominant leagues of that consolidation: the Big Ten and SEC. Fortunately for these Group of Five teams, the highest-ranked champion from those conferences (MAC, Mountain West, Conference USA, AAC and Sun Belt) will be guaranteed a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff as the field expands this season expands. No team from the Group of Five made their way into these rankings, but among the top 25 after the spring, we highlighted teams from those conferences to watch as squads with a chance to join the group close when the season starts. In terms of unrest during the second portal window, there wasn't much. Hence the lack of movement from the pre-spring top 25. Georgia remains the way-too-early, pre-spring, post-spring and likely preseason No. 1 team in the country. As was the case with the rankings before the spring, Ohio State is right behind the Bulldogs after the Buckeyes enjoyed a monstrous offseason. However, we do have a new team occupying third place in the rankings. Miami and Clemson were among the biggest gainers. Texas A&M made the cut after previously being unranked. But for those in power, the rich are getting richer. Fallen out: Virginia Tech

Group of five teams to watch: Boise State, Liberty, Tulane, Memphis, Appalachia

