Hockey announces annual team awards





TEMPE With the conclusion of the 2023-2024 season for Sun Devil Hockey, five players will be honored as recipients of team awards for their contributions and achievements over the past year, as selected by the players, coaches and team staff. The five awards include Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Drew Newmeyer Best Teammate, Iron Man and Practice Hero. TEAM AWARDS 2023-24 MVP Matthew Kopperud



Alternate captain and senior forward Matthew Kopperud sealed his legacy in the record book this season, holding the No. 1 position in several categories. Kopperud started his fourth collegiate season red hot as he broke the all-time record for power play goals by a Sun Devil and finished his career with 41, collecting 17 this season. As a result, he also ranked fourth on the NCAA's all-time career power play goal records. He owns the top spot for career game-winning goals (11), single-season game-winning goals (8 in 2023-24), career power-play goals (41), single-season power-play goals (17 in 2023-24) and Johnny Walker tied for the most goals in a single season (23 in 2023-2024). Kopperud was the team's leading scorer with 23 goals this year on his way to collecting 108 all-time career points, just shy of the No. 1 ranking currently held by Sun Devil alumnus Johnny Walker (123). The forward also had 10 multi-point nights, including two three-point nights his senior year. Kopperud continues his hockey career with the Bridgeport Islanders of the AHL, the New York Islanders affiliate. Rookie of the Year – Kyle Smolen

During his freshman year, moving forward Kyle Smolen scored seven goals and nine assists. He led the team to victory twice with game-winning goals against Clarkson in the Adirondack Winter Invitational and against Omaha in the Desert Hockey Classic championship game. With both victories, ASU won tournament trophies for the first time since the Ice Vegas Invitational in 2017-18. Smolen also recorded a three-point night against Harvard with two goals and an assist that sent the team to the Desert Hockey Classic championship game against Omaha. The Illinois native led all skaters in faceoff percentage (with at least 300 attempts) with a success rate of .524 (183-166). His shooting percentage of .212 also led the entire ASU team. Dear teammate – Brian Chambers



Graduate Center Brian Chambers was named The Drew Newmeyer Best Teammate by his peers and the ASU staff. The Sports Law & Business student had a huge impact on the ice with four goals and 16 assists for a career-high of 20 points in a season, but left a lasting impact on those around him through the way he conducted himself and treated others off the ice, and possessed a 'Team First' mentality. His two game-winning goals were third on the team and he recorded the highest average time on ice of any forward. The Massachusetts native took 755 faceoffs in his final year of college for a percentage of .509 (384-371). Chambers continues his hockey career with the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL. The Drew Newmeyer Best Teammate Award is named after Sun Devil Hockey alumni, Drew Newmeyer, who skated for ASU from 2013 to 2017 and was known for always putting the team first. The Scottsdale native won the ACHA national championship with the team led by the head coach Greg Powers in 2014 and earned First Team All-Tournament at Nationals and was named to the WCHL All-Rookie Team. When the team transitioned to D1, Newmeyer played a pivotal role in carrying the winning culture into a new era of Sun Devil Hockey. The defenseman finished his college career with 105 games played and 43 total points. Iron Man – Ethan Szmagaj

Alternate captain and junior defender Ethan Szmagaj was called Iron Man, in recognition of the hardest worker in the gym. Szmagaj recorded 58 blocks for the Sun Devils last season and finished with three goals and four assists. Practice hero – David Hymovitch

Freshman David Hymovitch was recognized as the practice hero, in honor of his hard work and dedication during team practices throughout the season. Hymovitch played in his first of three collegiate games against Augustana on January 20, helping the Sun Devils win all three games in which he played. For the history of the Sun Devil Hockey team awards ceremonies: Click here.

