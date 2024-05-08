Bucknell University

Sean Keys

Chris Morabito

Bucknell's baseball team took home an impressive awards haul when the Patriot League announced its year-end awards on Wednesday. Junior third basemanwas named Patriot League Player of the Year, freshman outfielderwas named Patriot League Rookie of the Year, and Keys and Morabito were joined by four other Bison on the All-Patriot League Team.

Keys, Bucknell's first Patriot League Player of the Year since Andrew Brouse in 2010, earned First Team All-Patriot League honors along with senior outfielder. Jacob Corson junior second baseman Billy Kender and second designated hitter Michael Trommer .

Morabito and junior pitcher Tyler O'Neill earned Second Team All-Patriot League honors.

Bucknell's six all-conference selections ranked second with seven, behind regular-season champion Army West Point. The Black Knights claimed Pitcher of the Year in junior Justin Lehman, while Navy shortstop Eduardo Diaz was named Defensive Player of the Year. Holy Cross' Ed Kahovec was named Coach of the Year after leading the Crusaders to an eight-win improvement in the league, from 6-19 last year to 14-11 and third place in 2024.

Keys is Bucknell's fifth Patriot League Player of the Year. In addition to Brouse in 2010, other Bisons so recognized were Kevin Silverman in 1996, Frank Fresconi in 2000 and Jason Buursma in 2008. Likewise, Morabito is Bucknell's fifth Patriot League Rookie of the Year and first since the current assistant coach. Brett Smith in 2014. They were preceded by Phil Futrick in 2003, Ben Yoder in 2007 and Andrew Andreychik in 2013.

Now a two-time First Team All-Patriot League winner, Keys enters the postseason with one of the most impressive stats in the country. The team co-captain leads the conference in every percentage category (.416 average, .535 on-base percentage, .825 slugging percentage, 1.360 OPS) as well as hits (64), runs batted in (57) and doubles (18). He ranks second in the league in home runs with 13, and among NCAA Division I leaders he is sixth in OPS and OBP, 10th in batting average and 13th in slugging percentage.

Keys was listed as the No. 8 third baseman in D1Baseball.com's midseason position rankings. He was the only player in the top 12 not from the Southeastern Conference or Atlantic Coast Conference. His .721 career slugging percentage would be a school record, and he also currently ranks third in team history in career homers (27), fourth in OBP (.474), fifth in batting average (.362), and seventh in RBIs (. 124).

After a somewhat slow defensive start in the cold months of February and March, Keys was excellent in the hot corner in the second half of the season. He made just one error in his last 19 games and none in his last 13, and his diving play to end the game and allow the tying run at third in the bottom of the ninth inning at Lafayette on April 6 was one of the plays of the team. of the year.

Corson advanced to the All-Patriot League First Team after receiving second-team honors as a third baseman in 2022 and as an outfielder in 2023. This year he has started every game in left field and is hitting .294/.420/.589 for an OPS of 1.009. He ranks fourth in the league in doubles (13), fifth in slugging, home runs (11) and RBIs (43), sixth in runs scored (41) and ninth in OPS.

Corson recently had a memorable afternoon against Lafayette when he became the third player in Patriot League history to homer three times in one game. That was part of a four-home run weekend as Bucknell won the series and clinched a postseason berth. The local Hughesville High School product recently became Bucknell's all-time leader in hit-by-pitches with 40, and his 98 career walks are one shy of Ian Joseph's career record. Corson's 22 career home runs and 125 career RBIs are sixth-most in team history, and his 131 runs scored are seventh-most.

Kender repeats as a First Team All-Patriot League second baseman, and he's another Bison entering the Patriot League tournament this weekend with a red-hot bat. He ranks fifth in the league's batting race with a .357 average, and he also ranks third in OBP (.478), ninth in slugging (.563) and fifth in OPS (1.041).

After missing two weeks midway through the season due to a foot injury, Kender was placed at number one in the order upon his return and was excellent in that role. In the 16 games since returning to the lineup, he has slashed .400/.500/.677 for a 1.177 OPS, along with three home runs, nine doubles, nine RBIs, 25 runs scored and just one infield error. It's no coincidence that Bucknell is 11-5 during that span.

Kender brings a 10-game hitting streak into the postseason, including his first career five-hit game in Bucknell's most recent outing against Lafayette on April 28. In that crucial three-game sweep of the Leopards, Kender went 9-for-13. with four walks. Earlier that week, he tied team records with four walks and five runs scored in a win over Villanova.

Trommer has been one of the team's breakout stars this season. After appearing in seven games and going 1-for-3 with five walks as a freshman in 2023, Trommer won the starting DH job this season and now bats in the cleanup spot in the order. His .360 batting average ranks fourth in the Patriot League, while his .461 OBP ranks sixth. Trommer hit his first career home run at Lehigh and recently added two more in back-to-back games against Villanova and Lafayette.

Morabito has taken over as the team's regular right fielder and has recorded two hits in each of his last four starts, raising his season average to .304. In 32 games (20 starts) this season, Morabito has two home runs, 17 RBIs and 16 runs scored. He was last week's Patriot League Rookie of the Week after going 6-for-10 with a pair of triples in the Lafayette series.

Morabito is the first Bucknell freshman to earn All-Patriot League honors since the current junior first baseman Tyler Dunn in 2022.

Bucknell leads the Patriot League in team batting (.289), OBP (.407), SLG (.461) and runs per game (7.2), so it turns out the Bison had five offensive players represented in the league at the All -Patriot League Teams (no other team had more than three).

While the bats have written many of the headlines this spring, the team is currently in the midst of a school-record four consecutive games in which twelve or more runs are scored. O'Neill has emerged as the ace of the pitching staff. He was especially impressive in Patriot League play as the team's No. 1 starter. In his seven league starts, he has worked at least 6.0 innings and allowed three or fewer earned runs in six of them.

O'Neill allowed one run over six innings in an unlucky 2-0 loss to Navy, and he allowed just one run in a seven-inning complete game win over Lehigh on April 13. Four days later, he came back to get the final out in the bottom of the ninth inning, earning a save in an important 7-4 win over Navy.

O'Neill's four wins rank seventh in the Patriot League, and he ranks third in strikeouts (63) and 10th in ERA (5.31). His ERA in league play is 3.43, which is seventh best in the series.

A first-time All-Patriot League honoree, O'Neill now has 10 career wins, and his 149 career strikeouts rank 15th in team history.

Bucknell is 21-22 overall and 12-13 in the Patriot League. The Bison are seeded fourth in the Patriot League tournament and will play top-seeded Army in a best-of-three semifinal series this Saturday and Monday.

2024 Patriot LeagueBaseballMajor Awards

Player of the Year Sean Keys Bucknell, Jr., 3B

Pitcher of the Year Justin Lehman, Army West Point, Jr., RHP

Rookie of the Year Chris Morabito Bucknell, Fr., OF

Defensive Player of the Year Eduardo Diaz, Marine, Sr., SS

Gene Depew Coach of the Year Ed Kahovec, Holy Cross

2024 First Team All-Patriot League

SP: Justin Lehman, Army West Point, Jr.

SP: Matthew Ronnebaum, West Point Army, Sr.

SP: So Tyler Grenn, Navy.

RP: Andrew Berg, Army West Point, So.

C: Derek Berg, West Point Army, Sr.

1B: Ethan Swidler, Lafayette, So.

2B: Billy Kender Bucknell, Jr.

SS: Tyler Young, Lehigh, Sr.

3B: Sean Keys Bucknell, Jr.

FROM: William Parker, Army West Point, So.

BY: Jacob Corson Bucknell, Sr.

FROM: Jake Whitlinger, Lehigh, Jr.

On a large scale Michael Trommer Bucknell, Zo.

2024 Second Team All-Patriot League*