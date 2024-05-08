PETA Trolls Kristi Noem with Crickets Revenge Halloween Costume Complete with Puppy Killer Camouflage Hat





Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive U.S. reporting and analysis delivered to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email South Dakota Governor Kristi Noems, who admits to executing a poorly behaved dog, has seen animal rights group PETA announce a mocking limited-edition Halloween costume. The costume includes a mask of Mrs. Noem's face with devil horns, a camouflage hat with the print Noem: Puppy Killer and a fake gun. Titled Crickets Revenge, a reference to the dead puppy, it will also feature a small stuffed dog that can bite the wearer's neck, adorned with a bandana that reads Take a Bite out of Cruelty. The costumes cost €79.99 each and can be pre-ordered from the PETA Shop online. All proceeds go to charity. It comes amid ongoing controversy, fueled by claims by Ms Noem who was previously tipped as a front-runner to become Donald Trump's vice president in her recently published memoir: No return. The costume includes a mask of Mrs. Noem's face with devil horns and a camouflage hat with the print Noem: Puppy Killer, and a fake gun. ( PETA ) The governor has come under a barrage of criticism for her detailed description of the incident in which she killed her 14-month-old wire-haired pointer Cricket 20 years ago. I hated that dog, she wrote in her memoir, detailing that Cricket was untrainable, dangerous to anyone she came into contact with, and less than worthless as a hunting dog. At that moment, Ms. Noem continued, I realized I had to put her to sleep. She admitted it wasn't a pleasant job… it had to be done. Apparently everyone from X-users to comedians to Fox News to Hillary Clinton has rejected her decision to kill her dog. PETA also criticized Ms. Noem at the time. In a separate statement announcing the new costume, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said: Anyone cruel enough to blow out a rambunctious puppy's brains instead of trying to train her or become a more responsible guardian for her is scarier than any horror movie villain. With PETA's Kristi Noem Costume, dog lovers everywhere can scare their friends as the scariest monster at their Halloween party. Before the controversy surrounding her claims, the South Dakota governor was hotly tipped by Donald Trump as a top choice for vice president in the 2024 election. ( X/Fox Business ) Meanwhile, Amazon has banned its users from writing reviews for Ms. Noem's new book due to unusual review activity. When a user tries to write a review for the book, a notification appears: Amazon has noticed unusual review activity on this product. Due to this activity, we have limited this product to verified purchase reviews. The book, which comes out on Tuesday, also only has one star on Amazon as of Wednesday morning. It is not immediately clear why the warning appears. The independent has contacted Amazon and Ms. Noem for comment.

