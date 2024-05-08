Division III Men's Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point – May 8

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the Tennis-Point-sponsored ITA Division III Men's National Team, Singles and Doubles rankings for May 8, 2024.
For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings.
National rankings
Regional rankings
Atlantic South Rankings | Central rankings | Northeast Rankings | Western Rankings
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Atlantic Regional Rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- May 8, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Emory
|2
|Swarthmore
|3
|Sewanee
|4
|John Hopkins
|5
|Mary Washington
|6
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|7
|Carnegie Mellon
|8
|Washington & Lee
|9
|Christopher Nieuwpoort
|10
|Salisbury
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Atlantic Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- May 8, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Jordan Theron
|Sewanee
|2
|Dean Kamenev
|Emory
|3
|Michael Melnikov
|Swarthmore
|4
|Raghav Jangbahadur
|Carnegie Mellon
|5
|Evan Erb
|Washington and Lee
|6
|Johannes Falke
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|7
|Christian Lie
|Emory
|8
|Daniel Kong
|Carnegie Mellon
|9
|Daniel Ardila
|John Hopkins
|10
|Daniel Trudell
|Rhodes
|11
|Diego Segovia
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|12
|Chakor Sankaran Rajendra
|John Hopkins
|13
|Nolan Shah
|Emory
|14
|Ryan Glanville
|Emory
|15
|Karl Hoegstedt
|Washington University
|16
|Vincent Truong
|Christopher Nieuwpoort
|17
|Max Lindstrom
|Swarthmore
|18
|Marko Arboleda
|Haverford
|19
|Peyton Erck
|Sewanee
|20
|Rishi Charan Shankar
|Mary Washington
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Atlantic Regional Rankings
- Top 10 Double Rankings
- May 8, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Dean Kamenev
|Nolan Shah
|Emory
|2
|Jordan Theron
|Quinn Wicklund
|Sewanee
|3
|Michael Melnikov
|Purushottam Koduri
|Swarthmore
|4
|Rishi Shankar
|Peter Leese
|Mary Washington
|5
|Ryan Glanville
|Brandon Cohen
|Emory
|6
|Raghav Jangbahadur
|Daniel Kong
|Carnegie Mellon
|7
|Daniel Ardila
|Marco Azaar
|John Hopkins
|8
|Diego Segovia
|Albert Sitwel
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|9
|Johannes Falke
|Logan Stoltz
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|10
|Sean Keane
|Andrea Fanzaga
|North Carolina Wesleyan
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- May 8, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|University of Chicago
|2
|Case Western Reserve University
|3
|Denison University
|4
|Washington University in St. Louis
|5
|University of Wisconsin – Whitewater
|6
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|7
|North Central College
|8
|Kenyon College
|9
|Grinnell College
|10
|Carthage College
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- May 8, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Emil Grantcharov
|University of Chicago
|2
|Ajay Mahenthiran
|Case Western Reserve University
|3
|Kael Shalin Shah
|Denison University
|4
|Jacob Patterson
|Denison University
|5
|Derek Hsieh
|University of Chicago
|6
|Jared Phillips
|Washington University in St. Louis
|7
|Ramon Vilarroig Martinez
|North Central College
|8
|Ethan Green
|Denison University
|9
|Michael Sutanto
|Case Western Reserve University
|10
|Casey Hishinuma
|Case Western Reserve University
|11
|Paulo Pocasangre
|Kenyon College
|12
|Marco Siviero
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|13
|Arjun Asokumar
|University of Chicago
|14
|Vishwa Aduru
|Case Western Reserve University
|15
|Arthur Hermange
|Augustana College
|16
|Alejandro González
|Kenyon College
|17
|Rishil Kondapaneni
|Kenyon College
|18
|Gage Gohl
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|19
|Diego Maza
|Case Western Reserve University
|20
|Andy Mackler
|Denison University
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- May 8, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Diego Maza
|Vishwa Aduru
|Case Western Reserve University
|2
|Andrei Leonov
|Pat Otero
|University of Chicago
|3
|Gage Gohl
|Tyler Haddorff
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|4
|Gaurav Singh
|Colin Vos
|Washington University in St. Louis
|5
|Sahil day
|Enmay Devaraj
|Case Western Reserve University
|6
|Ethan Green
|Kael Shalin Shah
|Denison University
|7
|Marco Siviero
|Jos Christensen
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|8
|Derek Hsieh
|Robert Zhang
|University of Chicago
|9
|Ruben Giorgio
|Luke Vandonslear
|University of Wisconsin – Whitewater
|10
|Jacob Patterson
|Andy Mackler
|Denison University
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Northeast Regional Rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- May 8, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Bowdoin
|2
|Tufts
|3
|Middlebury
|4
|Williams
|5
|Amherst
|6
|Rensselaer
|7
|OF
|8
|The College of New Jersey
|9
|Babson
|10
|Wesleyan University
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Northeast Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- May 8, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Tristan Bradley
|Bowdoin
|2
|Matthew Kandell
|Williams
|3
|Julian Wu
|Middlebury
|4
|Vuk Vuksanovic
|Tufts
|5
|Dylan Walters
|Brandeis
|6
|Connor Griff
|Hamilton
|7
|Kailash Kahler
|OF
|8
|Andreas Sillaste
|Amherst
|9
|Javier González
|Tufts
|10
|Reid Staples
|Bowdoin
|11
|Joey Barrett
|Colby
|12
|Noah Laber
|Middlebury
|13
|Jake Cohen
|Colby
|14
|Shawn Berdia
|Williams
|15
|Karem Ozlale
|Babson
|16
|Aiden Drover-Mattinen
|RPI
|17
|Drill Zhang
|N.Y.U
|18
|Matthew Michibata
|TCNJ
|19
|Ed Opie
|Amherst
|20
|JT Bilski
|Wesleyan
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Northeast Regional Rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- May 8, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Tristan Bradley
|Reid Staples
|Bowdoin
|2
|Matthew Kandell
|Nicholas Chen
|Williams
|3
|Neel Epstein
|Robby Ward
|Middlebury
|4
|Vuk Vuksanovic
|Alex Ganchev
|Tufts
|5
|Andreas Sillaste
|Kobe elbow
|Amherst College
|6
|Nicholas Fischer
|Sean Pesin
|Hobart/William Smith
|7
|JT Bilski
|Ben Mitchell
|Wesleyan
|8
|Anson Anderson
|Tarun Korwar
|Hamilton
|9
|Sam Henry
|Jake Cohen
|Colby
|10
|Aiden Drover-Mattinen
|Andy Zhu
|Rensselaer
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- May 8, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|2
|Trinity (Texas)
|3
|Redlands
|4
|Pomona Pitzer
|5
|Caltech
|6
|Southwestern (Texas)
|7
|Kapman
|8
|George Fox
|9
|Concordia University Texas
|10
|East Texas Baptists
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- May 8, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Advik Mareedu
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|2
|Caleb Wilkins
|Kapman
|3
|Oscar Roy
|Southwestern (TX)
|4
|Nicholas Calixto
|Redlands
|5
|Joshua Bode
|Concordat (TX)
|6
|Jared Perry
|Trinity (TX)
|7
|Constantin Cedillo-Vayson de Pradenne
|Caltech
|8
|Eli Mizersky
|George Fox
|9
|Matthew Robinson
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|10
|Kyle McCandless
|Caltech
|11
|Ian Vrijer
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|12
|Anirudh Gupta
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|13
|Dominic Anderson
|Redlands
|14
|Ryan Flanagan
|Southwestern (TX)
|15
|Steven Scholz
|Concordat (TX)
|16
|Ashish Dhanani
|Trinity (TX)
|17
|Rafael Candelas Ruiz
|Trinity (TX)
|18
|Andrés González
|TexasDallas
|19
|Eric Liao
|Trinity (TX)
|20
|Gustavo Marcant
|Redlands
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- May 8, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Eshaan Lumba
|Mathew Feng
|Pomona Pitzer
|2
|Ian Vrijer
|Matthew Robinson
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|3
|Nicholas Calixto
|Yoav Nir
|Redlands
|4
|Caleb Wilkins
|Ian Jordan
|Kapman
|5
|Kyle McCandless
|Daniel Wen
|Caltech
|6
|Oscar Roy
|Ashton Ellis
|Southwestern (Texas)
|7
|Ethan Flores
|Jared Perry
|Trinity (Texas)
|8
|Loup Sudre
|Ethan Sherwood
|Cal Lutheran
|9
|Eric Liao
|Ashish Dhanani
|Trinity (Texas)
|10
|Marlon Abarca
|Jack Fanshawe
|Redlands
|
