Division III Men's Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point – May 8





The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the Tennis-Point-sponsored ITA Division III Men's National Team, Singles and Doubles rankings for May 8, 2024. For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings. National rankings Regional rankings Atlantic South Rankings | Central rankings | Northeast Rankings | Western Rankings ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Atlantic Regional Rankings

Top 10 team rankings

May 8, 2024 Rank Team 1 Emory 2 Swarthmore 3 Sewanee 4 John Hopkins 5 Mary Washington 6 North Carolina Wesleyan 7 Carnegie Mellon 8 Washington & Lee 9 Christopher Nieuwpoort 10 Salisbury ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Atlantic Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

May 8, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Jordan Theron Sewanee 2 Dean Kamenev Emory 3 Michael Melnikov Swarthmore 4 Raghav Jangbahadur Carnegie Mellon 5 Evan Erb Washington and Lee 6 Johannes Falke North Carolina Wesleyan 7 Christian Lie Emory 8 Daniel Kong Carnegie Mellon 9 Daniel Ardila John Hopkins 10 Daniel Trudell Rhodes 11 Diego Segovia North Carolina Wesleyan 12 Chakor Sankaran Rajendra John Hopkins 13 Nolan Shah Emory 14 Ryan Glanville Emory 15 Karl Hoegstedt Washington University 16 Vincent Truong Christopher Nieuwpoort 17 Max Lindstrom Swarthmore 18 Marko Arboleda Haverford 19 Peyton Erck Sewanee 20 Rishi Charan Shankar Mary Washington ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Atlantic Regional Rankings

Top 10 Double Rankings

May 8, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Dean Kamenev Nolan Shah Emory 2 Jordan Theron Quinn Wicklund Sewanee 3 Michael Melnikov Purushottam Koduri Swarthmore 4 Rishi Shankar Peter Leese Mary Washington 5 Ryan Glanville Brandon Cohen Emory 6 Raghav Jangbahadur Daniel Kong Carnegie Mellon 7 Daniel Ardila Marco Azaar John Hopkins 8 Diego Segovia Albert Sitwel North Carolina Wesleyan 9 Johannes Falke Logan Stoltz North Carolina Wesleyan 10 Sean Keane Andrea Fanzaga North Carolina Wesleyan ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Top 10 team rankings

May 8, 2024 Rank Team 1 University of Chicago 2 Case Western Reserve University 3 Denison University 4 Washington University in St. Louis 5 University of Wisconsin – Whitewater 6 Gustavus Adolphus College 7 North Central College 8 Kenyon College 9 Grinnell College 10 Carthage College ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

May 8, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Emil Grantcharov University of Chicago 2 Ajay Mahenthiran Case Western Reserve University 3 Kael Shalin Shah Denison University 4 Jacob Patterson Denison University 5 Derek Hsieh University of Chicago 6 Jared Phillips Washington University in St. Louis 7 Ramon Vilarroig Martinez North Central College 8 Ethan Green Denison University 9 Michael Sutanto Case Western Reserve University 10 Casey Hishinuma Case Western Reserve University 11 Paulo Pocasangre Kenyon College 12 Marco Siviero Gustavus Adolphus College 13 Arjun Asokumar University of Chicago 14 Vishwa Aduru Case Western Reserve University 15 Arthur Hermange Augustana College 16 Alejandro González Kenyon College 17 Rishil Kondapaneni Kenyon College 18 Gage Gohl Gustavus Adolphus College 19 Diego Maza Case Western Reserve University 20 Andy Mackler Denison University ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

May 8, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Diego Maza Vishwa Aduru Case Western Reserve University 2 Andrei Leonov Pat Otero University of Chicago 3 Gage Gohl Tyler Haddorff Gustavus Adolphus College 4 Gaurav Singh Colin Vos Washington University in St. Louis 5 Sahil day Enmay Devaraj Case Western Reserve University 6 Ethan Green Kael Shalin Shah Denison University 7 Marco Siviero Jos Christensen Gustavus Adolphus College 8 Derek Hsieh Robert Zhang University of Chicago 9 Ruben Giorgio Luke Vandonslear University of Wisconsin – Whitewater 10 Jacob Patterson Andy Mackler Denison University ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Northeast Regional Rankings

Top 10 team rankings

May 8, 2024 Rank Team 1 Bowdoin 2 Tufts 3 Middlebury 4 Williams 5 Amherst 6 Rensselaer 7 OF 8 The College of New Jersey 9 Babson 10 Wesleyan University ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Northeast Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

May 8, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Tristan Bradley Bowdoin 2 Matthew Kandell Williams 3 Julian Wu Middlebury 4 Vuk Vuksanovic Tufts 5 Dylan Walters Brandeis 6 Connor Griff Hamilton 7 Kailash Kahler OF 8 Andreas Sillaste Amherst 9 Javier González Tufts 10 Reid Staples Bowdoin 11 Joey Barrett Colby 12 Noah Laber Middlebury 13 Jake Cohen Colby 14 Shawn Berdia Williams 15 Karem Ozlale Babson 16 Aiden Drover-Mattinen RPI 17 Drill Zhang N.Y.U 18 Matthew Michibata TCNJ 19 Ed Opie Amherst 20 JT Bilski Wesleyan ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Northeast Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

May 8, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Tristan Bradley Reid Staples Bowdoin 2 Matthew Kandell Nicholas Chen Williams 3 Neel Epstein Robby Ward Middlebury 4 Vuk Vuksanovic Alex Ganchev Tufts 5 Andreas Sillaste Kobe elbow Amherst College 6 Nicholas Fischer Sean Pesin Hobart/William Smith 7 JT Bilski Ben Mitchell Wesleyan 8 Anson Anderson Tarun Korwar Hamilton 9 Sam Henry Jake Cohen Colby 10 Aiden Drover-Mattinen Andy Zhu Rensselaer ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Top 10 team rankings

May 8, 2024 Rank Team 1 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 2 Trinity (Texas) 3 Redlands 4 Pomona Pitzer 5 Caltech 6 Southwestern (Texas) 7 Kapman 8 George Fox 9 Concordia University Texas 10 East Texas Baptists ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

May 8, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Advik Mareedu Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 2 Caleb Wilkins Kapman 3 Oscar Roy Southwestern (TX) 4 Nicholas Calixto Redlands 5 Joshua Bode Concordat (TX) 6 Jared Perry Trinity (TX) 7 Constantin Cedillo-Vayson de Pradenne Caltech 8 Eli Mizersky George Fox 9 Matthew Robinson Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 10 Kyle McCandless Caltech 11 Ian Vrijer Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 12 Anirudh Gupta Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 13 Dominic Anderson Redlands 14 Ryan Flanagan Southwestern (TX) 15 Steven Scholz Concordat (TX) 16 Ashish Dhanani Trinity (TX) 17 Rafael Candelas Ruiz Trinity (TX) 18 Andrés González TexasDallas 19 Eric Liao Trinity (TX) 20 Gustavo Marcant Redlands ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

May 8, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Eshaan Lumba Mathew Feng Pomona Pitzer 2 Ian Vrijer Matthew Robinson Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 3 Nicholas Calixto Yoav Nir Redlands 4 Caleb Wilkins Ian Jordan Kapman 5 Kyle McCandless Daniel Wen Caltech 6 Oscar Roy Ashton Ellis Southwestern (Texas) 7 Ethan Flores Jared Perry Trinity (Texas) 8 Loup Sudre Ethan Sherwood Cal Lutheran 9 Eric Liao Ashish Dhanani Trinity (Texas) 10 Marlon Abarca Jack Fanshawe Redlands – Advertisement –

