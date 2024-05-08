Manika Batra storms into the quarter-finals and beats world number 14





Indian star sailor Manika Batra continued her dream run at the Saudi Smash 2024, storming through to the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday. Manika defeated world number 14 Nina Mittelham of Germany 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-7) in consecutive matches to reach the last eight. Manika started dominantly in the first game, beating Nina 11-6. In the second game, Nina tried to prevail but failed in the final moments as Manika held her nerves to win 11-9. Manika closed out the match, clinching her last eight spot in the third game with an 11-7 win. This is Manika's first ever win over Mittelham in four meetings. She will face world number five Hina Hayata of Japan for a place in the semi-finals. Manika will be eager to battle Hina Hayata after beating two higher ranked players. She previously stunned world number two Wang Manyu of China in the second round. Manika started her tournament with a 3-0 victory over Romania's Andreea Dragoman in the first round. Manika had recently lost her status as the highest-ranked Indian woman to Sreeja Akula, but the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist will once again become India's No. 1 after her run in Jeddah. Manika remains India's sole representation in the tournament as all doubles pairs including Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade, Ayhika Mukherjee-Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manav Thakkar-Manush Shah exited the tournament.

