Baseball makes its way past CSP in NSIC tournament opener

Next game: vs. Wayne State College 5/9/2024 | 3:30 p.m Be able to. 09 (Thu) / 3.30pm vs Wayne State College

MANDAN, ND – The No. 9 Augustana baseball team scored 12 runs with two outs and Ryan Clementi had a career day leading the Vikings to a 19-3 win over Concordia St. Paul at BNC Field in the opening round of the NSIC tournament.

Clementi closed the cycle three times, going 4 for 5 with a double, home run, RBI and three runs scored, while also drawing a walk. He was one of five to score multiple hits and one of seven to score multiple runs.

Max Moser , Jack Hines , Drey Dirksen And Lucas Ballweg all had two hits on the day. Hines had two RBI and two runs scored, while Dirksen added two walks, two RBI and three runs scored.

The Vikings hit five home runs in the game, with Clementi assisted by Dirksen, Tate Meiners , Ragan Pinnow And Parker Mooney . Meiners scored two runs and four RBI and Mooney had two RBI.

Caleb Saari moved to 8-1 on the season after pitching seven innings and striking out eight while allowing three runs. Riley Rothschadl And Logan von Berge combined for three strikeouts over the final two frames to close out the victory.

The Golden Bears opened the scoring in the second inning before an early offensive bombardment put the game away.

In the bottom of the second, Ballweg reached base with a single and Mooney hit a two-run blast to give the Vikings their first lead of the tournament at 2-1.

Nick Banowets walked after the home run and Clementi singled on a hit and run, putting runners on the corners. Banowetz came around and scored two pitches later on a single through the right side to extend the lead.

Hines picked up an RBI with a sacrifice fly to bring in Clementi and Dirksen hit a two-out home run to complete a six-run inning.

With two outs and Ballweg on third base in the third inning, Banowetz turned to a small ball and laid down a perfect bunt to bring it home and reach first. He then scored himself, stole a base and came around on consecutive wild pitches.

Clementi kept the inning going with a single and moved to third base on a single by Mosser. They each advanced on a wild pitch and Mosser scored on a single by Hines, giving AU its 10th run of the game.

Dirksen welcomed a new arm with a single up the middle and Meiners put an exclamation point on the inning, hitting a home run to left field to put the Vikings up 13-1.

Clementi maintained his role in the fifth with a leadoff home run before Golden Bear's pitching allowed a merry-go-round to put the game out of reach.

Joe Kolbeck walked, Hines singled and Dirksen walked to load the bases. Meiners was hit by a pitch to bring home Kolbeck, then Axelberg followed with a walk to score Hines.

After a strikeout, Spencer Marenco walked to score Dirksen and Sam Siegel delivered a sacrifice fly to bring Meiners home and extend the lead to 18-1.

CSP then scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning and Pinnow hit a two-out home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to round out the scoring.

The Vikings advance to the next round of the Winners' Round and will take on fifth-seeded Wayne State in Bismarck, ND on Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

GoAugie.com