Yorkshire Cricket unveils new exhibition celebrating women's cricket in partnership with the University of Huddersfield

Thousands of cricket fans will discover the hidden history of women's cricket played in Yorkshire in a new exhibition at Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC), thanks to four enterprising history students from the University of Huddersfield.

Cerys Auty, Laura Sharp, Millie Denton and Tilly Olphin have unearthed a wealth of information about the progress of women's cricket in Yorkshire dating back to the 18th century, with the results revealed during the Northern Diamonds' clash against Western Storm at Headingley.

Under the guidance and support of Charlotte Hughes, Head of Heritage for the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation (YCF), the results of the students' research have been on display in the Long Room in Headingley for a period of six months, and were officially launched by Dr. Jane Powell, Chairman of YCCC, and former England cricket captain and Yorkshire cricketer, on Wednesday 24 April 2024.

The exhibition entitled: Unlocking the History of Cricket: The Women's Game, features a number of rare and unique objects and artefacts, including items from Jane's career, including her England and Yorkshire blazer, which Jane paid for. Since both blazers were blue, the cricketer, who also worked full-time as a teacher, had two pockets on which she sewed the badges depending on who she was representing. The collection also represents the modern women of Yorkshire with a Yorkshire Diamonds shirt belonging to the all-time leading wicket-taker, the Queen of spin Katie Levick.

The exhibition will be on display throughout the season and with Headingley hosting international and domestic matches throughout the summer, including England Women versus Pakistan Women, the student quartet's hard work will be seen by thousands of visitors to the ground on May 19 in a time when the profile of women's cricket is rising.

Jane said: These girls have done a fantastic job researching women's cricket in Yorkshire.

It was amazing how excited they got because they didn't realize what they were investigating because it was hidden.

Now it's public, and not only that, it's in the Long Room here in Headingley, where all the members come in.

I've often been asked if Yorkshire have been playing women's cricket for a long time, so now I don't have to answer that because everything they need is here.

The exhibition project has been developed by YCF – the charity and community arm of YCCC, in collaboration with the University through Prof. Rob Ellis from the Department of History. It builds on its long track record of innovative publications in the field of public history, including co-productions by student researchers.

Charlotte, Head of Heritage for YCF, said: We have had a fantastic exhibition launch about the history of women's cricket. The students did a fantastic job, choosing many wonderful objects and bringing out wonderful stories.

Jane Powell's involvement has been vital to this exhibition and we have some beautiful things that belong to Jane, including her English blazer with her Yorkshire crest. The story behind that, where she has to pay for it and it's all part of one blazer, is a fantastic story that tells the changing times of women's history within the sport and that is an important part of this exhibition.

We have a fantastic ongoing theme here of unlocking hidden histories and I think we want to continue to delve into that and work with different communities and help with that through the brilliant collaboration with students at the University of Huddersfield.

The world is our oyster for this. There are so many different things we can unlock and watch in Yorkshire, and I'm excited to see what other stories we'll unlock in future projects.

Millie, a second year history student, who helped put together a women's hall of fame for the exhibition, said: Cricket is not a sport dominated by women, so the project was very intriguing when Rob told us about it.

It was great to be able to give voices to women, who are often ignored in cricket, and my grandmother plays cricket, so I think that's great too.

Jane Powell helped us enormously. She has given us a lot of material from her time as a player. Not much of it exists, so much has been lost, but Jane told us there is a need for other former players to donate.

We have found most of the primary material from the Yorkshire Archives, but Jane Powell has helped us enormously. She gave us a lot of material from her time as a player, but overall a lot has been lost or simply no longer exists. But Jane told us there is a need for other former players to donate, Laura added.

Tilly discovered a fragment about a ladies' game from 1745, but not until the 20th centurye Century when a more formal structure led to more information becoming available. The women's game flourished in parallel to the men's game, but remained largely hidden and marginalised, despite the fact that England's women were the first national cricket club to win a World Cup in 1973.

Progress in promoting the game has been slow, with women only allowed into the Long Room in the pavilion of Lords, the sports headquarters, in 1999.

Hopefully the exhibition will open the door to more inclusivity and also to more projects, says Tilly. We found a lot of material and information about women's cricket in India and Pakistan, but we weren't able to include that in this research as much as we would have liked. Hopefully it will prompt more people to do more research on the other great women who were able to play.

Millie added: I think it will spark conversations, especially among older cricket fans and the members here. It could answer a few questions, open the door for us and make women feel as involved in cricket as men.

The students were joined by friends and family at the lunchtime unveiling of the Northern Diamonds match against Western Storm, and Cerys was pleased that so many more people will be learning about women's cricket over the rest of the season.

She said: It's exciting and very important for us. To be able to come here and see it after a year of sitting at the computer, reading, researching and writing, and to know how many people will see it as a student as a first piece of public history, is almost overwhelming.

Due to the success of the project, Yorkshire Cricket and the University of Huddersfield are already planning future collaborations.