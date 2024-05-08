Head coaches talk about the future of G5 football

Finding a topic that the Power Four and G5 head coaches agree on is a difficult task.

They will all agree that college football is broken in some way, but the cures and the ills rarely match because the two classes of FBS football exist on different planes of existence. And that is why it is easier to reach agreement on one specific topic: the future structure of G5 football.

“There has to be a split (between P4 and G5) eventually,” TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said during our magazine visit. “There is such a big difference between the 'haves' and the 'have nots' at the moment and I think we will eventually split into two separate divisions. Alabama and LA Tech do not play the same sport.”

Dykes would know. He led La Tech from 2010-2012, eventually leaving for the Cal job after winning a WAC title in 2011 and nine games in 2012. He attributes the 2012 success to a large group of returning players from the 2011 roster That is a luxury that coaches in the G5 can no longer enjoy.

“Those jobs are even harder now because if one of your players has a great season, he's probably going to get poached,” he explained. “Your only chance is to build a great culture and hope that most of your roster remains intact.”

The G5 coaches agree. North Texas head coach Eric Morris predicts the Power Four will soon split from the NCAA to form their own league so they can collectively bargain for student athletes to become employees. Schools that cannot afford a few hundred new employees earning minimum wage and benefits beyond the standard grant and compensation will continue to exist.

SMU left the G5 for the ACC, leaving behind $100 million in television rights on the cutting room floor, in part because the Ponies felt a divide was coming and they bet that playing with the big boys (P4) is more valuable if, not if the G5 is left behind. Sam Houston also left the FCS in part because of this thought: When there is a split and the G5 becomes its own thing, FCS becomes the third tier of college football.

“At some point the G5 has to step back and let the money powers (P4) do their own thing,” Morris said. “At that point the question becomes: how do we stay relevant to our fans and to a broader audience?”

Rhett Lashlee is in a unique position to speak on this topic. His Mustangs won the AAC last year and were arguably the best G5 program in the country. However, Liberty was rewarded with the trip to the Fiesta Bowl as the automatic New Year's Six bid. He will admit that as SMU's head coach he would have liked his team to have the same opportunity. But now that he no longer has to fight that public battle, he agrees there is a better way forward than sending the G5 champion as a sacrificial lamb.

“Would you rather be defeated 48-7 by Georgia in the first round or play for a championship?” Lashlee asked rhetorically during a visit to SMU for the DCTF summer magazine. “Some say that makes it FCS football, but FCS football thrives as it is. What saves G5 football is competition.”

There is growing excitement for the G5 to create their own Top 25. The next step would be their own play-off. Perhaps the winner will get access to the P4 next year. Perhaps the season will start a month earlier or a month later to avoid a conflict against the expanded College Football Playoff. Maybe it's time to admit out loud that there are only thirty to forty programs that can compete for a national championship. This isn't basketball or baseball. This is a violent sport won by big, bad men. And there are only a limited number between the ages of 18 and 22 at any one time. If the Texas Longhorns have struggled to develop a winning offensive line for over a decade, how can UTEP expect them to do so?

“I think the fans would have loved it if Liberty, SMU, Troy and Boise State had played in a four-team playoff last year,” Lashlee said. “Kids will still transfer to a higher or lower school, but at least every school is competing for something.”

For too long, the G5 was forced to change because it benefited the Power Four. The conference realignment is a perfect example. The G5 coaches want to bring back regionality – you know, the backbone of college football history. It might make sense for Michigan and USC to join forces, but do UTEP and FIU benefit each other in the same way? Is the money big enough to travel across the country for volleyball matches?

If the G5 no longer depends on the college football powers that be, common sense could make a comeback.

“I know people in North Texas will get more juice if we play Rice, UTSA, Texas State, UTEP, and Sam is against flying to Charlotte or East Carolina,” Morris said. “Why are we flying to Charlotte this year but not playing Rice? We could go into a conference with Texas State and UTEP and the rest of the regional schools to get back to what college football is about.

Predicting the future of college football is folly. Not a single head coach talked about NIL, Portal transfer and collective bargaining in 2004. So who knows what this sport will look like in 2034. We do know it will look different. And we know the G5 doesn't have much control over its shape.

“I'm not sure the G5 has much control over (us being saved),” Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren said. “I think it's about the Big 10 and the SEC deciding to do what's right for football.”

If so, good luck.