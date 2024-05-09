Changes made to the 3A Girls Tennis Individual State Championship schedule





AURORA – With rain forecast in the Colorado Springs area from Thursday afternoon through Friday, the Colorado High School Activities Association is making an adjustment to the schedule for the 3A Girls Tennis Individual State Championships, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday in Memorial Park. As of now, the 4A and 5A tournaments will continue as planned. For 3A in Colorado Springs, in order to play matches before the scheduled rain, the tournament will be split between two sites for the start of play on Thursday, with #1 singles, #2 singles, #3 singles, #1 doubles and # 2 doubles will begin play at Memorial Park Tennis Center and #3 doubles and #4 doubles will move to Cheyenne Mountain High School. Thursday's schedule for the two locations can be seen below: LOCATION 1: (15 courts for #1, #2, #3 singles, #1 doubles, #2 doubles)

Memorial Park Tennis Center

1315 E. Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs 8:40 am Coaching meeting

9:00 AM – #1 Singles First Round (8 matches), first 7 of #2 Singles First Round (7)

Immediately following the remaining #2 singles (1), #3 singles first round (8), #1 doubles first round (6)

Immediately after No. 1 doubles first round (2), No. 2 doubles first round (8), No. 1 singles quarterfinals (4), No. 2 singles quarterfinals (1)

Immediately afterwards – #2 Singles Quarter-Finals (3), #3 Singles Quarter-Finals (4), #1 Doubles Quarter-Finals (4), #2 Doubles Quarter-Finals (4) LOCATION 2: (8 courts for #3 doubles and #4 doubles)

Cheyenne Mountain High School

1200 Cresta Road, Colorado Springs 8:40 am Coaching meeting

9:00 AM All #3 doubles first round (8)

Immediately After – #4 Doubles First Round (8)

Immediately following #3 Doubles Quarter-finals (4) + #4 Doubles Quarter-finals (4) The schedule for Friday and Saturday will depend on the number of matches that can be played on Thursday and on the weather conditions. If necessary, eliminating playbacks is an option, as is continuing to use multiple sites.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chsaanow.com/news/2024/5/8/changes-made-to-3a-girls-tennis-individual-state-championship-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos