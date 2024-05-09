UND, Minnesota sign four-year contract for future men's hockey games – Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS UND coach Brad Berry and Minnesota coach Bob Motzko repeatedly expressed confidence that a deal was on the way for the longtime rivals to play future men's hockey games.

That deal is now complete.

UND and Minnesota have signed a four-year agreement for future rivalry games starting in 2025-2026.

The teams will play at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks in 2025-26 to kick off the deal.

They will play at the 3M Arena in Mariucci, Minnesota in 2026-2027.

They return to Grand Forks for a series in 2027-2028.

The contract concludes with a two-game series set in Minneapolis in 2028-2029.

This agreement comes into effect after a one-year hiatus due to the rivalry. UND and Minnesota will not play in the regular season in 2024-25.

The rivalry between North Dakota and Minnesota was perhaps the most intense in college hockey during their days as Western Collegiate Hockey Association opponents.

They separated in 2013-2014. Minnesota moved to the Big Ten and UND to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. Initially, there was difficulty getting the rivalry games back on the books. They went three years without a regular season meet.

Since then, they have played seven straight years, minus the pandemic-altered 2020-2021 season, when no one played non-conference regular season games.

UND and Minnesota games were very competitive.

The last three meetings have ended in division. One of them featured back-to-back overtime games.

Since 2012, there has been only one sweep in the rivalry series. That happened in 2019-2020, when the Fighting Hawks won a pair of games in Minneapolis over Thanksgiving weekend.

UND and Minnesota have both been dominant in their new leagues. They have each won six conference titles in 11 years.

Both finished in the top 10 last season.

Future schedules are filling up

UND's future calendars are filling up.

Next season, UND will play exhibition games against Augustana and the University of Manitoba. It opens the regular season with the US Hockey Hall of Fame Game against Providence at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

UND's home non-conference series will be against Boston University and Robert Morris. It will play Minnesota State and Cornell on the road. The Fighting Hawks will also play one game in Bemidji and one in Grand Forks against Bemidji State.

With the contract signed in Minnesota, UND's 2025-2026 non-conference schedule is now complete.

The Fighting Hawks will face St. Thomas, Minnesota and Mercyhurst in a two-game home series. They play at Clarkson. They also play Bemidji State one game in Bemidji and one in Grand Forks.

Only one non-conference slot remains open for 2026-2027.

That year the Fighting Hawks will play two-game series at Minnesota and St. Thomas. They play at home against Clarkson. They also play one Bemidji State game in Bemidji and one in Grand Forks.

UND has the rights to the 2026 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game and is working to make it a destination game. The top candidate right now is Austin, Texas.

The final slot in 2026-2027 will be a two-game home series. The opponent has yet to be determined.