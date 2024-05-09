Welcoming efforts depend on hard work and empathy





Phil castle, The business times Phillips Armstrong Jr. has learned from personal experience that entrepreneurship is difficult. Doing business in the catering industry can be even more difficult. But ambition, a willingness to take risks and empathy contribute to success that is important not only on a personal level but also on a broader level, he said. This world needs hospitality more than ever before. Armstrong, founder and CEO of Destination Hospitality Group, discussed entrepreneurship, hospitality and human connections during his keynote address at the Entrepreneurship Day luncheon at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Destination Hospitality Group, based in Steamboat Springs, operates restaurants and hotels at its resorts in Colorado and Hawaii. Armstrong brings more than 25 years of industry experience. Armstrong told an audience of business leaders and CMU students that entrepreneurship can be difficult and the hospitality industry can be even more difficult. Restaurant staff work nights, weekends and holidays all to serve perfect strangers. Moreover, entrepreneurs and people working in the hospitality industry must be prepared to deal with failure. But those who avoid that kind of pressure also avoid the opportunity to make it big, Armstrong said. Three qualities help achieve success, he said, including work ethic, ambition and a willingness to take risks. Armstrong says he learned his work ethic from his father and part of his aim was to beat his father in the daily table tennis matches they played when he was growing up. I worked hard for what I wanted. In addition to ambition, Armstrong said he has learned what works and what doesn't through mentorships and taking executives out to dinner. Armstrong described himself as a serious risk taker who once flew to South Korea to profess his love to an unrequited former girlfriend. As for success in the hospitality industry, he says empathy, human connections and a willingness to throw a party are crucial. Armstrong said he cringes when he thinks about the terrible first question often asked of customers, restaurants and hotels: Do you have a reservation? The focus should be on why those customers want to spend their time and money with those companies. Those seeking success in the hospitality industry must have empathy, Armstrong said. They should strive to make human connections in a digital world. In addition, they must be prepared to throw parties for their guests, he said. You are there to throw a party for other people. It's all part of what Armstrong said: It's a much-needed effort to improve the human experience.

