Assistant Golf Course Superintendent in Flourtown, PA for Philadelphia Cricket Club





Details Posted: 08-May-24 Place: Flourtown, PA Type: Full time Salary: $55,000 – $70,000 Categories: 2nd Assistant Superintendent Assistant Superintendent Salary details: Health insurance including medical, dental and vision insurance Life insurance 401K Temporary housing Short and long term disability Uniforms, meals, golf privileges Continuing education and association dues 2 weeks PTO Tournament volunteer Preferred education: Associate degree Philadelphia Cricket Club, one of the nation's oldest and most prestigious clubs, is seeking an Assistant Superintendent. The individual will join one of the most innovative operations in the country with accelerated career opportunities. The Cricket Club provides premier recreational and social experiences for its members, their families and friends by maintaining exceptional standards in its facilities, programs, services and professional staff. The Club has a rich history in golf nationally and within the Philadelphia community. WHY THE PHILADELPHIA CRICKET CLUB? Accelerated professional growth and development : Opportunity to learn from experienced professionals, gain new skills and expand your network within the sports and hospitality industry. PCC has a successful track record of producing future golf course inspectors. Over the past ten years, PCC has helped twelve members of their Turf team move into superintendent positions across the country.

Market leader and national reputation: PCC continually improves member experiences, programs and amenities, which requires the development and implementation of high maintenance standards and best practices to ensure consistent quality across the golf courses. Recently, PCC began using 32 autonomous mowers and drone sprayers to create championships. With this step, the Club aims to be a leader in the adoption of autonomous technologies.

Various learning opportunities : Philadelphia Cricket Club offers employees a range of opportunities to gain a 'global perspective' on club management, and to cater to different skills and interests. Outside of golf, club facilities include 18 grass tennis courts, 10 har-tru courts, 7 platform tennis courts, indoor tennis courts, squash courts, a swimming pool and 4 newly installed padel courts.

Community and networking: A versatile club with a large membership network of 1,600 members offering a support network unparalleled in the club industry. Club highlights: Staff: In season 70 employees spread over 3 golf courses. There are 36 employees who work full-time all year round.

Maintenance budget: $6 million maintenance budget and $1.75 million capital

Typical work schedule: April – August are approximately 60 hours. March, September and October are approximately 50 hours. November – February last approximately 42 hours.

Equipment: part of a John Deere Lease package.

The irrigation system is Rain Bird Cirrus. 2 courses have Rain Bird ICM 700 series heads. 1 track has Toro 800 series heads running on Rain Bird Satellites.

Future projects: New education/performance center, new 9-hole par 3 course and new driving range, putting greens and chipping greens.

Host of the 2024 USGA Amateur Four-ball Championship. SUCCESS CHARACTERISTICS OF INDIVIDUAL: Positive attitude and being responsible by nature, while exuding a friendly attitude with a willingness to exceed member expectations.

Collaborative team player who can work well with a diverse grass team spread across two campuses and 3 golf courses.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Willing to take on new challenges and open to learning skills that may fall outside the normal lawn grass spectrum.

Embracing innovative tools and equipment, such as advanced irrigation systems, GPS tracking and turf management software. FIRST PRIORITIES OF THE POSITION: Learn the culture, activities and daily practices to ensure optimal golf course conditions and member experiences.

The assistant superintendent works with the superintendent to plan and manage the crew on a daily basis.

Help plan irrigation and hand watering of curved lawn areas.

Work with the Grounds Maintenance Manager to execute the chemical spray schedule through chemical applications. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Assist in managing the hourly shift, including scheduling, employee safety and discipline.

Programming and repairing irrigation system, manual watering in addition to the irrigation system.

Safely operate golf course equipment including but not limited to carts, mowers, rollers, rakes, loaders, cars, etc.

Responsible for setting up the course; work with the superintendent and golf professionals to select hole locations and change holes and tee marker locations.

Work with the Superintendent and fellow assistants to plan and apply pesticide and fertilizer applications.

Assist with budgeting and oversee project work with a small crew during off-season course projects.

Help oversee the daily operations of the Philadelphia Cricket Club golf courses on the Flourtown campus.

Developing and implementing comprehensive maintenance standards and best practices ensure consistent quality on the golf course for the ultimate golfer experience.

Contributes to PCC's overall environmental and community management programs, including First Green programs. COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS $58,000 – $70,000 depending on experience

Health insurance including medical, dental and vision

Life insurance

401K

Temporary housing

Short and long term disability

Uniforms, meals, golf privileges

Continued training and association dues

2 weeks PTO

Volunteer tournament PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: Golf course experience preferred but not required.

Looking for a hardworking individual who can thrive in a team environment with freedom, mobility and opportunities for change and rapid growth.

Certificate, preferably a 2- or 4-year degree. ABOUT US: The Philadelphia Cricket Club is one of the finest private, family-oriented, full-service country clubs in America. As the oldest country club in the country, the club has a rich sporting heritage that we are proud of and strive to preserve and enrich. The Cricket Club provides premier recreational and social experiences for its members, their families and friends by maintaining exceptional standards in its facilities, programs, services and professional staff. The original 9-hole St Martins course, which hosted the US Open Golf Championship in 1907 and 1910; The Wissahickon Course, designed by PCC member AW Tillinghast, built in 1922 and currently ranked as the 38th best classic golf course in the US; and The Militia Hill Course, designed by Hurdzan and Fry, opened in 2002. https://careers.gcsaa.org/jobs/20076626/assistant-golf-course-superintendent Back to search results

