Notification! Indians play for state tennis title on Saturday – The Donalsonville News
The Seminole County Middle High School boys tennis team is headed back to the Georgia High School Association Class A State Championship finals for the third time in six years! The Indians return to Rome, Georgia on Saturday, May 11 to take on Aquinas High School, the No. 1 seed from Region 8. The match will take place on Saturday, May 11 at 1:00 PM at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. .
Last Friday, the boys hosted Lake Oconee Academy in a semifinal between the last three Class A tennis state champions: Seminole County in 2021 and Lake Oconee Academy in 2022 and 2023. Over the past two years, Lake Oconee knocked the Indians out of the conflict. the state tournament This year the SCMHS boys got a measure of revenge by playing all the games on their home court in Donalsonville.
Lake Oconee Academy entered the game wanting to put a three-peat on the Indians; However, the red-hot, green-clad Indians had a different plan in mind, and this year they wouldn't be the team to go home before the title game. With the first Indian serve of the match, the Lake Oconee Academy boys realized they were no longer in Kansas, or more specifically on their home court in Northeast Georgia. Their high hopes of beating the Indians again began to fade, like the sunset of the day in Southwest Georgia.
Bryson Grantham, #3 singles for the Indians, immediately set the tone with a quick 6-0 6-0 win, giving the home side a 1-0 lead. The next win came at #1 singles, with Landon Kirkland also recording a dominant 6-0 6-0 win. Now leading 2-0 in the match, the race was on for the third and decisive victory. That win came from the No. 1 doubles team of William Fain and Ellis Denham, who recorded a 6-2 6-2 victory to propel the team to a 3-0 match victory. When the match was called #2 singles, Jeb Burke was leading 6-2 4-1, and the #2 doubles team of Andrew and Ethan Gravlee had just tied their second set 3-3.
Head Coach Tina Fain was excited after the games. It's great to see how much these guys have improved in the playoffs. I am especially proud of this year
Seniors who have led extra training sessions in recent weeks. They want to win and it shows on the field.
Coach Fain and assistant coach Jim Palmer hope a large group of Indian fans can make the trip to Rome. Coach Palmer added: We had dozens and dozens of friends traveling with us in 2021, and it really helped push the boys to a state championship. We need that same support again this year!
Tickets for the games cost $10 each and are sold exclusively on GoFan.co.
The Indians began their run for the postseason state title by defeating Charlton County 3-0 in the Sweet Sixteen Round of the tournament bracket. They then defeated Taylor County in the Elite Eight Round bracket and overpowered the Region 2A runner-up 3-0 to advance to the Final Four.
In the semifinals, the number one seeded Region 1A Indians faced the number two seeded Region 4A Lake Oconee Academy. The Indians held on and served their way to the state tournament title game with a 3-0 victory.
Every Indian faced mental and physical pain and adversity during the state playoffs, and time and time again, every Indian stood up, remembered the purpose of the season and stepped up to that higher level of play.
The Aquinas High School Fightin Irish, the number one seed from Region 8A, began their postseason run for the state title by defeating Bowden High School 5-0 in the Sweet Sixteen Round of the tournament bracket. They then topped Miller County in the Elite Eight Round bracket, overpowering the No. 3 seed from Region 1A 4-1 to advance to the Final Four.
In the semifinals, number one seed Region 8A Fightin Irish faced number one seed Region 5A Johnson County High and served their way to the state tournament title game with a 4-0 win.
The 2024 Seminole County Tennis Indians include Dillon James, Rhett Holt, Andrew Gravlee, Ethan Gravlee, William Fain, Landon Kirkland, Jeb Burke, Bryson Grantham, Ellis Denham, Buck Edmunds and Landon Thompson. The Indians are coached by Coach Tina Fain and Coach Jim Palmer.
