Softball concludes the 2024 season at the A-10 championships





Next game: Saint Joseph 8-5-2024 | 5:45 PM Be able to. 08 (Wed) / 5:45 PM Saint Joseph History BRONX, NY Opening the 2024 Postseason with a back-and-forth battle against UMass early in the day, Fordham Softball would fall 8-4 before taking on Saint Joseph's in an elimination game to end the day, falling to the Rams against Saint Joseph's 4-1. Fordham softball finishes the regular season with the third most doubles as a team in program history with 91 as a team, a powerhouse with the bats all season. The Rams also saw four players earn First Team All-Conference honors by the Atlantic 10 earlier this week. UMass would get on the board first with a two-run shot in the top of the third, but the Rams added one at the bottom of the frame to cut the lead to one after three innings of play. The run scoring would continue in the fourth as the Minutewomen scored three more with one swing of the bat to make it 5-1. Continuing to battle, Fordham would answer two of those runs for one Eva Koratsis single in the bottom of the fourth to make it 5-3. UMass hit two more home runs in the fifth inning and would push a five-run lead through four and a half, with the Rams adding a single run in the inning on another sacrifice fly, but that would be the last run for either side. as the Minutewomen earned an 8-4 win. That would put the Rams in an elimination game to close out the opening day of action, pitting them against No. 6 Saint Joseph's, who were defeated 7-1 by No. 3 Loyola Chicago in the middle game of the afternoon . The Hawks scored three runs in the top of the second inning, with the Rams adding a single run on a Koratsis solo home run in the bottom of the frame. St. Joe's would add one final run in the sixth to close out a 4-1 and advance to the finals of day two action tomorrow at 5:00 PM

