Former MLB player Monte Harrison will play college football for Arkansas





After playing professional baseball for nine seasons, including three seasons in the MLB, Monte Harrison is doing something rarely seen by a former baseball player: playing college football. The 28-year-old will trade his baseball cleats for football cleats as he plans to walk on to the Arkansas Razorbacks football team, an Arkansas football spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. Even in a world where college athletes have six years of eligibility due to COVID-19, Harrison will be one of the oldest college football players when he enters the program. He is no stranger to football; he was one four-star recruit in the class of 2014 including Myles Garrett, Leonard Fournette, Deebo Samuel and Deshaun Watson. He committed to play as a receiver for Bo Pelini at Nebraska, but that year he was drafted in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. Harrison chose to pursue a baseball career without taking advantage of any college eligibility. Monte Harrison MLB Career Harrison spent four seasons in the Brewers minor leagues and was at one point the top prospect in the organization. In 2018, he was part of the Christian Yelich trade that led to Harrison being sent to Miami, and he was still a top 100 draft pick for the Marlins. He made his Major League debut in 2020 and played briefly in the Majors in 2021 before being released in 2022. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2022 season and played in nine games before being sent to the minors. Harrison returned to Milwaukee on a minor league contract in 2023 and was released at the end of the season. In three seasons, Harrison played in 50 MLB games and hit .176 with two home runs, six RBI and seven stolen bases. In nine minor league seasons, he played in 770 games with a .240 batting average, 90 home runs, 336 RBI and 210 stolen bases. Harrison is expected to join Arkansas as a receiver and will have four years of eligibility. Nebraska and Tennessee were other possible destinations for Harrison, according to 247 Sports. The Razorbacks open the season on August 29 against Arkansas Pine-Bluff. By then, Harrison will be 29 years old.

